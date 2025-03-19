Haier launches AI ‘Climate Control’ ACs with personalised cooling and energy-tracking features

Haier India has unveiled a new line of air conditioners, touted as the country’s first AI Climate Control models. Designed to provide energy-efficient cooling while offering high-performance features, these ACs aim to transform the home cooling experience for Indian households. The company claims these AI-driven units deliver intelligent and personalised cooling based on user preferences, enhancing both comfort and energy savings. Haier India has unveiled AI-powered air conditioners that personalise cooling and optimise energy use for Indian homes.(Haier)

The launch follows Haier's success with its existing portfolio of smart inverter models, 5-star energy-efficient ACs, and frost self-cleaning technology. With AI integration, the brand is pushing the boundaries of home cooling technology to meet rising consumer demands for smart, efficient, and automated systems.

NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, emphasised the brand’s pioneering role in the market, stating, “Our AI-powered air conditioners set a new industry benchmark by combining intelligence, efficiency, and sustainability. We are the only brand offering AI Climate Control technology, redefining home cooling.”

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines, it has now reached air conditioners. Consumers are now looking for smart systems that offer convenience, automation, and energy efficiency. Haier’s new ACs take these factors into account, adjusting settings based on user habits while minimising power usage.

How Haier’s AI Climate Control Works

Unlike traditional air conditioners, Haier’s new models are designed to learn from user behaviour. The AI Climate Control system analyses surroundings and personal preferences, adjusting settings to optimise performance and reduce power consumption. Key features include:

AI Climate Assistant – This feature monitors user behaviour and adjusts cooling settings based on the time of day and individual preferences. It automatically adapts to create the ideal indoor climate without manual adjustments. Electricity Monitoring – Haier’s ACs come with a built-in system that tracks energy usage. Users can set daily, weekly, or monthly energy consumption targets, helping to control electricity costs and avoid surprises during peak usage periods. AI ECO Mode – This mode adjusts the cooling output depending on room temperature and occupancy. It ensures that energy is not wasted while maintaining comfort, even during extreme weather conditions.

Built for Indian Weather

In addition to smart features, Haier has designed these ACs to withstand India’s harsh climate. With anti-corrosion coatings and Hyper PCB technology, these units offer durability and reliable performance in high temperatures, making them suitable for long-term use in diverse conditions.

Haier’s Commitment to Innovation

NS Satish further explained, “At Haier India, we continue to innovate and redefine the home appliance experience. With our AI-powered air conditioners, we introduce technology that adapts to the unique demands of Indian homes. These ACs optimise energy consumption while ensuring top-notch cooling performance, all while adhering to the local climate’s specific needs.”

Pricing and Availability

At the moment, details regarding the pricing and availability of these AI-powered ACs have not been released.