Has Grok stopped generating free Ghibli-styled images? Users report issues

Turning your normal pictures into Studio Ghibli-style AI images is the social media trend that has taken over all portals. While most AI chatbots are able to generate a Ghibli site photo for the users, xAI's Grok chatbot is the most popular and go-to destination for users to get these trendy images. Studio Ghibli-style edits have recently taken over the internet,(Reuters)

But as this social media trend was soaring, users have been running into frustrating errors, which reportedly prompted some to consider subscribing to X Premium.

According to media reports, some users have encountered a “usage limit error” despite using the prompt text that worked for other users previously. The error message was reportedly followed by a suggestion to purchase an X Premium or Premium+ subscription to access the feature.

xAI's Grok chatbot has recently captured the spotlight as a popular destination for users looking to create viral, Studio Ghibli-style AI images. This feature gained immense popularity, especially as ChatGPT’s paywalled image-generation service sparked a viral trend of ‘Ghiblified’ images.

Notably, the error popped up even for the users who were making their first attempt to generate AI images with Grok. However, when users switched to the dedicated Grok website and app, the same prompts generated the desired images without a hitch.

So, as of now, users are left with mixed experiences. While some can still access Studio Ghibli-style images with ease, many are locked out of the feature unless they upgrade to a paid subscription.

The Ghibli trend

Over the last few days, Studio Ghibli-style edits have taken over the internet. The latest image generator released on OpenAI's ChatGPT has sparked a newfound attention for Ghibli's animation style.

The new feature has led to a surge in user-generated content, with many sharing their creations across social media.

Studio Ghibli is a renowned and award-winning Japanese animation studio based in Koganei, Tokyo. It was founded by animators and directors Miyazaki Hayao and Takahata Isao and producer Suzuki Toshio in 1985.

Over the years, the company has come to be known across the world for their high-quality animated feature films that feature hand-drawn figures.