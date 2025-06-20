‘Hatke’ vibes: Nothing Headphone 1 allegedly leaks ahead of July 1 launch

Nothing recently confirmed that it was going to launch its first-ever pair of headphones, called the Nothing Headphone 1, on July 1, alongside the company's flagship, the Nothing Phone 3. But now, just days before the launch, alleged images of the headphone pair in two different colourways, white and black, have surfaced online. Courtesy of an Instagram account that goes by the name @nothing_fan_blog, the account posted five images of the Nothing Headphone 1. Alleged image of the Nothing Headphone 1 in black. (@nothing_fan_blog on Instagram)

Also Read: “My patience is running thin”: Nothing CEO explains why he’s fed up with obsession over mobile processors

Nothing Headphone 1 Could Come In Two Colourways

Nothing Headphone 1, in the images, are visible in two different colourways. The first appears to be in white, while the second colour is black. If we think about it, this goes with what the brand has launched so far, including its earbuds, wherein it offered black and white variants. The headphones retain Nothing's signature transparent aesthetic. If there's one thing that's been constant with Nothing's products, including its phones or its audio gear, it has to be the transparent aesthetic, and this may remain the same with the Nothing Headphone 1.

They appear to have a truly distinct aesthetic, which you will mostly not find on any other pair of headphones out in the open, and they will truly stand out when you wear them.

A Closer Look

As for the construction, the headphones appear to have a two-part construction; the base appears to be made out of metal while the top part appears to be constructed out of plastic.

And if you have a closer look, you will spot buttons on the side of the headphones as well, and two are visible.

Further, we also see a wire connected in the last image, but it's unclear if it's going to be a 3.5 mm jack or if it's a USB-C port. But from the construction of the wire, we can assume it's likely going to be a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which will allow for wired connectivity to your favourite output device.

It currently isn't clear how much the Nothing Headphone 1 would cost, but so far, reports have suggested they could be priced around 299 Euros.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price And More