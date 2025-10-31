Hisense E8S Pro 100-inch 4K TV with RGB-Mini LED display and Devialet sound launched, price starts at…

Hisense has expanded its range of premium 4K televisions featuring advanced display and sound technologies by launching its new E8S Pro TV series in China. The new lineup includes 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch models designed for high-performance viewing and gaming. Hisense unveils E8S Pro TVs in 75, 85, and 100-inch models with RGB-Mini LED technology.

Hisense E8S Pro 4K TV Series: Specifications and Features

The Hisense E8S Pro features a custom RGB-Mini LED backlight system that replaces standard white LEDs with red, green, and blue emitters. This setup offers precise light and colour output, cutting the need for quantum-dot layers. The display claims to reach a peak brightness of 6,200 nits using XDR Pro technology and supports 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut.

According to the company, each model offers different dimming zones: 4,200 zones for the 75-inch, 7,020 for the 85-inch, and 9,360 for the 100-inch models. The display achieves 108-bit colour depth and 99% purity. Hisense’s Hi-View Engine H7, an in-house AI image processor, manages pixel-level optimisation through scene recognition, tone mapping, and noise reduction. The system also reduces blue light emission by 42%.

Gaming Features

The Hisense E8S Pro features a 4K panel with a native refresh rate of 170 Hz, which can reach 330 Hz dynamically. It includes four HDMI 2.1 ports with 48Gbps bandwidth and supports VRR, ALLM, and FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth gameplay. The AI Game Mode automatically modifies visual settings and input latency based on the type of game being played, improving response and image performance.

Furthermore, Hisense partnered with French audio brand Devialet to develop a 4.2.2-channel speaker setup for the E8S Pro. The system uses a 7.6L speaker cavity with 270W output and supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced sound standards. This setup aims to create a surround sound experience without external speakers.

The TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9655 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV input, and coaxial support. The E8S Pro also features a metal frame, a 44mm slim body, and a zero-gap wall-mount option for flexible placement.

Hisense E8S Pro 4K TV Series: Price and Availability

The Hisense E8S Pro is now available through online platforms like JD.com. The 75-inch model is priced at 16,599 yuan (approximately Rs. 2,07,077), the 85-inch version costs 20,999 yuan (around Rs. 2,61,969), and the 100-inch model is listed at 29,999 yuan (roughly Rs. 3,74,242).