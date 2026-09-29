HMD launches Vibe2 Pro 5G under ₹15,000 with 5G, a big battery and a smooth Full HD+ display

HMD has expanded its Vibe smartphone series in India with the launch of the Vibe2 Pro 5G. The new smartphone builds on the existing Vibe2 lineup, with upgrades for everyday use, including photography, entertainment, and multitasking. HMD has also added AI features tailored to Indian users. The phone will go on sale during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Here is everything you need to know about the HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G. The Dimensity 6300 powers performance, while the 120Hz Full HD+ display enhances everyday viewing. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times )

HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G features and specifications The HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. This octa-core chipset comprises two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at up to 2GHz. It is designed to handle everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, multitasking and gaming, and supports 5G connectivity.

The phone is available in two configurations, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, each paired with 128GB of internal storage. Users who need more space for apps, photos and videos can expand storage by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For entertainment and everyday use, the smartphone features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers 800 nits of typical brightness. The higher refresh rate should make scrolling through apps, navigating menus and browsing supported content feel smoother than on a conventional 60Hz display.

HMD has also equipped the Vibe2 Pro 5G with a 6,000mAh battery. The phone supports 33W fast charging, and the company says a compatible charger is included in the box. The large battery capacity could be useful for users who spend long periods streaming video, browsing the internet or using apps throughout the day.

For photography, the Vibe2 Pro 5G features a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is a 13MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The setup covers common photography needs, though its real-world performance will depend on factors such as lighting and image processing.

On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 16. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, dual microphones, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. These features meet everyday needs, including biometric authentication and wired audio connectivity.

The phone will be available in Silver Mist, Aqua Green and Cosmic Purple. HMD has also added a subtle rainbow effect around the rear camera module, giving the design a distinctive visual touch.

Beyond the hardware, HMD is highlighting software features aimed at Indian users. The Vibe2 Pro 5G comes with Indus by Sarvam AI, an assistant designed to support 22 Indian languages and understand the country's cultural context. HMD says the service's servers and data are hosted in India.

The smartphone also supports Sanchar Saathi, the government's platform for mobile security and fraud reporting. Users can check mobile connections registered in their name, report suspected fraudulent communications, verify their handset's authenticity and block or trace lost phones. HMD says installing the app is optional.

HMD is also highlighting its after-sales support network in India. The company says it operates more than 200 care centres, with pick-up and drop-off support covering more than 18,000 PIN codes across the country. This gives buyers another factor to consider beyond the phone's hardware and software.

Meanwhile, the existing HMD Vibe2 5G is getting a new Wine Red colour option, giving buyers another finish to choose.

HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G price and availability in India The HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G will go on sale in India on October 8, 2026, through Flipkart, alongside the retailer's Big Billion Days sale. HMD has announced the following launch prices: