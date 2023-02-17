Home / Technology / Hotstar down? Fans incensed as service crashes during Ind-Aus Test

Hotstar down? Fans incensed as service crashes during Ind-Aus Test

Published on Feb 17, 2023 01:24 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund was among those who flagged the issue on Twitter.

The web version and app both have crashed.
The web version and app both have crashed.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar is down for several users in India, with people taking to Twitter to complain about the outage, which coincided with the ongoing India vs Australia second Test in Delhi.

Hotstar's web version and app are both down. Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund was among those who took to Twitter to flag the issue.

“Is it me or is the hotstar app down? It keeps saying an error has occurred, anyone got a fix for it?” tweeted Mukund.

Citing Downdetector, which tracks the outage of social media services, Business Today said the locations registering the maximum number of reports include Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

There is, meanwhile, a flood of memes on Twitter, as is always the case when a social media service goes down.

Disney+ Hotstar is yet to acknowledge the issue.

hotstar
