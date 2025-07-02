How an iPhone satellite SOS feature saved an injured climber stranded at 11000 feet

Apple devices have often been praised for helping to save lives. In a recent incident, a climber stranded in the Colorado wilderness was successfully rescued after using the satellite emergency feature on his iPhone to send a message for help. Read on to find out how this incident unfolded and how satellite communication technology on smartphones helps people when traditional communication fails in remote areas. How a stranded climber in Colorado was rescued using Apple’s satellite SOS feature in a remote area.(Apple)

On Sunday, a 53-year-old man reached the summit of Snowmass Mountain and began his descent using a method called glissading, which involves sliding down snow-covered slopes. During the descent, he injured his wrist, which left him unable to continue the trek. The injury occurred at an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet, in an area with no cellular service, according to a KDVR (via Reddit) report.

How iPhone’s Satellite Message Triggers Emergency Response

Despite the lack of a cell signal, the man used the satellite messaging feature available on his iPhone to send a text to a family member. This message alerted the family, who then contacted the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen for help.

Responders found the injured climber near Snowmass Lake, located about eight miles from the nearest parking area. Due to the severity of his injury, he could not walk out of the area on his own. A team of 17 rescuers hiked into the remote location and began evacuation efforts early Monday morning. They reached the climber at approximately 8:25 a.m. and successfully brought him out of the area by 5:30 p.m.

iPhone’s Satellite SOS Feature

The iPhone’s satellite communication function allows users to send messages without the need for cellular or Wi-Fi signals. This feature, available on iPhone 14 and later models, enables contact with emergency services in remote locations where traditional coverage is unavailable.

Following the rescue, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office emphasised the importance of knowing how to use satellite communication tools during outdoor activities. In a public advisory, officials encouraged hikers and climbers to carry emergency communication devices and understand how to activate satellite-based SOS features. They noted that using the SOS button can help rescue teams establish direct contact and reduce response time during emergencies.