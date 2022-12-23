How many times has your tweet been seen? Elon Musk’s announcement on new feature

Elon Musk may have announced that he is ready to step down as the Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer but that has not stopped him from delivering on his promise of adding new features on the social network for millions of users. Now, the tech billionaire has announced that users will be able to see how many times their post has been seen. The views count is already available for videos and gives a fair estimate of the reach of the post.

"Twitter is rolling out view count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video (sic)," Elon Musk wrote in a post. "Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," he further added, and clarified that he "meant to say impressions".

Twitter has seen much experimentation and changes after Musk took over in October as the new boss. His eight-weeks long tenure saw many a controversies over layoffs, fees for Blue tick, content moderation among other concerns. He even brought back former United States President Donald Trump on Twitter, who was barred from the social network over January 6 Capitol Hill Riots. That decision too expectedly drew criticism.

But he finally blinked this week when he started a poll asking if he should step down. A majority of users said "yes" and he abided by the decision. He is, however, yet to announce his successor.

Meanwhile, multiple memes and jokes are doing rounds over the matter.

