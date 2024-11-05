How this iPhone 17 Air's feature could revolutionise Apple's 2025 lineup

In recent leaks, it was revealed that Apple has been speculated to develop a slimmer iPhone 17 model that will likely replace the “Plus” variant from the flagship lineup. While the moniker name is yet to be confirmed, tipsters are calling the device iPhone 17 Air, highlighting its slim profile. Several rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 series lineup have been making our way, revealing specifications and features. However, one of the recent leaks suggests that the entire iPhone 17 series may feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. All iPhone 17 models are expected to feature a 120Hz display, know why it's a big deal. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

It is speculated that the display upgrade has been made for the iPhone 17 Air, thus reflecting in all the models including the vanilla iPhone 17. Therefore, the new slimmer model has a major role to play in Apple's entire 2025 lineup.

Also read: iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Genmoji, ChatGPT and more AI features may arrive in…

How iPhone 17 Air shaping Apple’s upcoming flagship series

With the iPhone 17 series, Apple is bringing the awaited Pro feature to the entire lineup of models, making it worth waiting for people planning to buy the base variants. Apple is rumoured to introduce a 120Hz ProMotion display to the entire iPhone 17 series, for which fans have been waiting for a long time. Experts suggest that this significant upgrade has been made to fit the new iPhone 17 Air into the flagship lineup.

Now, with the iPhone 17 Air’s 120Hz display, Apple also plans to bring bigger battery packs to improve the battery life of the iPhone. Therefore, with new A19 series chips, a 120Hz display, and bigger battery life, the iPhone 17 series could get a significant specification boost, improving the overall user experience as well as expectations.

Also read: iPhone 17 to finally bring this ‘Pro’ Apple feature to standard models

iPhone 17 Air is expected to play a key role in Apple's 2025 lineup, as for the first time the company will introduce a slimmer flagship smartphone. While we will see a few compromises such as a single rear camera, the iPhone 17 Air will likely support flagship performance, decent battery life despite retaining a slimmer profile, and increased RAM storage capacity. This is not the first time Apple has done this, as we witnessed the launch of the M4 iPad Pro with an extremely thin design. However, it managed to meet all the necessary performance expectations.

Therefore, the iPhone 17 Air could be a big upgrade for Apple and it will also bring benefits to the vanilla iPhone 17 model, as there is no point keep the device at a 60Hz refresh rate as it has been for over years now. Also, with competitors catching up to consumer requirements, it is crucial for Apple as well to keep up with the growing trend even if it's a little late.