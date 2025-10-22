How to check AQI near you on iPhone or Android phone: Step-by-step guide

In New Delhi, the air quality has deteriorated sharply with AQI values reaching hazardous levels. Some monitoring stations reported AQI readings above 400, placing the city in the “Very Poor” to “Hazardous” category. Authorities have invoked Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb construction and vehicle activity, and have explained that efforts like artificial rain were delayed due to unsuitable weather conditions. Given the current conditions across, residents are advised to monitor air quality closely, reduce outdoor exposure when the AQI is high, and use protective measures such as masks or indoor air purifiers where necessary. A view of Kartavya Path, covered in smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates, in New Delhi.(ANI/Sumit Pal)

AQI near me, check AQI and other keywords that are currently trending on Google and if you are also keen to monitor the AQI at your location, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out. Whether you’re using an iPhone or an Android device, this guide is helpful during high-pollution days or when you’re planning to spend time outdoors.

How to checking AQI on iPhone

-Open the Weather app. On iPhones with iOS 15 or later, many regions include a dedicated Air Quality section.

-Select your current location (or the city you’re interested in).

-Scroll down to find the Air Quality card or AQI reading (e.g., “Good”, “Moderate”, or a numeric value).

-Alternatively, open the Maps app, zoom into your area and turn on the Air Quality layer: go to Settings > Maps > Air Quality Index.

For constant monitoring: add the AQI widget to your Lock Screen (iOS 16/17) or set up a complication on your Apple Watch.

How to AQI on an Android Phone

-Open the Google app or ask Google Assistant: “What is the AQI in my area?”

-Open Google Maps, tap the Layers icon, and select Air Quality to overlay AQI values on the map.

-For more detailed insights, download a dedicated app like IQAir AirVisual (available for both Android & iOS) to track historical data, forecasts, and pollutant breakdowns.