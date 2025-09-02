How to create a cutout sticker on Google photos on iOS

Need to whip up a reaction sticker fast? Google Photos for iOS now lets you do exactly that. Beautifully simple, fast, and fun. Here’s how it works, and why Android users still need to wait. Create cutout stickers on Google photos like this.(Unsplash)

How the sticker tool works

Google Photos on iOS now mirrors what Apple introduced with Visual Look Up. Tap and hold the subject in any photo, person, pet, object, and the app magically isolates it from the background in a couple of seconds. From there, you can copy it to the clipboard or share it as a sticker directly through messaging apps.

Step-by-step guide

Open a photo in Google Photos on your iPhone or iPad.

Long-press the subject you want to isolate.

Once the cutout appears, choose to Copy or Share as a sticker.

That’s it. No extra apps, no editing fuss. Just an instant way to pull subjects out of photos and use them as stickers in chats or social updates.

What Android users need to know

Android users are still waiting for this feature inside Google Photos. But it’s not entirely absent. Brands like Samsung and OnePlus offer similar tools via their built-in gallery apps. Android users can also use third-party solutions like Fotor or Remove.bg to create cutouts manually.

Why it matters

This feature makes sticker creation seamless. No downloads. No cropping. Just hold and go. It’s especially handy in conversations, adding personality to messages without leaving the app.

Apple’s Photos app still offers more polish, like adding outlines or comic-style effects. Google Photos keeps it minimal for now.

But as a quick, no-nonsense tool, it does exactly what you need: turn image subjects into stickers effortlessly.

Google Photos’ new cutout tool brings a smart sticker shortcut to iOS. It’s simple, intuitive, and ready for use in chats, posts, or anywhere visuals add flavour. Android users: hang tight, it’s coming. Until then, your gallery app or a clever third-party tool will have to do.