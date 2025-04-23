How to customise emojis using Apple Intelligence on iPhone: Step-by-step guide

With the iOS 18.4 update, Apple has introduced a couple of new emojis, including a tired smiley with bags under its eyes. Now, there are thousands of emojis available to choose from, but if you still find that none of them match what you want to express, here’s how you can create or customise your own set of emojis using Apple Intelligence. The Unicode Standard typically controls the introduction of new emojis once a year. However, with Apple Intelligence, users can create unique emojis anytime. Here’s how to create or customise emojis on your iPhone using Apple Intelligence and the Genmoji feature.(Pexels)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to create custom emojis using Apple Intelligence on your iPhone.

How to Create Custom Emojis Using Apple Intelligence:

1. Enable Apple Intelligence

Before you can start using Genmoji, ensure Apple Intelligence is activated on your device.

2. Access Messages

Open the Messages app on your iPhone and enter any conversation where you’d like to use the emoji.

3. Open Emoji Keyboard

Tap the emoji icon in the bottom-left corner of your keyboard to access the emoji options.

4. Search for Your Custom Emoji

In the search bar, type a description of the emoji you want to create, such as “Lion in tears while smiling.”

5. Generate and Save Your Custom Emoji

After a few moments, Apple Intelligence will generate several versions of the emoji based on your description. If you like one, tap “Add” in the top-right corner to save it to your emoji keyboard.

If someone else sends you a Genmoji, you can save it by long-pressing the emoji and selecting “Emoji Details.” The prompt used to create the emoji will appear, and you’ll have the option to download it.

Now, you no longer need to wait for the Unicode Standard to introduce new emojis. You can generate and add your own as per your emotions and requirements.

How to Enable Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone:

To start using Genmoji, make sure your smartphone is running iOS 18.4. Here's how to update and enable Apple Intelligence:

Update iOS: Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If iOS 18.4 is available, tap “Download and Install.” Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the update.

Enable Apple Intelligence: After updating to the latest iOS version, go to Settings and tap on “Apple Intelligence & Siri.” Ensure that the toggle for Apple Intelligence is switched on. This feature is usually enabled by default after the iOS update, and you may receive a notification when it’s available on your device.

Devices supporting Apple intelligence:

Genmoji is available on Apple devices equipped with Apple Intelligence, including: