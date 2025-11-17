How to get rid of em-dashes from ChatGPT results

If you’re tired of ChatGPT filling your responses with em-dashes, the long dash that has practically become the bot’s calling card, there’s now a simple way to stop it. With the rollout of OpenAI’s new GPT-5.1 model, users can finally instruct ChatGPT not to use em-dashes, and this time, the chatbot actually listens. ChatGPT is the one of the most used AI platforms around the globe.(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

Here’s how you can remove em-dashes from ChatGPT’s writing once and for all.

Step 1: Open ChatGPT Settings

On desktop or mobile:

-Click your profile icon in the bottom-left (desktop) or top-right (mobile).

-Select Settings.

Step 2: Go to Custom Instructions

Inside Settings:

-Tap Custom Instructions.

-You’ll see two boxes:

“What would you like ChatGPT to know about you?”

“How would you like ChatGPT to respond?”

You’ll be using the second one.

Step 3: Tell ChatGPT to stop using em-dashes

In the “How would you like ChatGPT to respond?” box, type something clear and direct, such as:

-“Do not use em-dashes in your writing.”

-“Avoid em-dashes completely. Use commas or parentheses instead.”

-“Never output the ‘—’ character.”

Save your instructions.

Sam Altman confirmed that GPT-5.1 finally respects this request, calling it a “small-but-happy win.”

Step 4: Test it

Start a new chat and ask ChatGPT to write something.

You should see:

- No em-dashes

- Cleaner punctuation

- More consistent formatting

If you still spot one occasionally, you can reinforce your instruction by reminding ChatGPT in the prompt:

“Remember: no em-dashes.”

Why this works now

Earlier models often ignored formatting instructions because language models don’t follow rigid rules, they rely on probability. GPT-5.1 improves compliance significantly, so explicit instructions now lead to better results.

Optional: Fine-tune your punctuation style

In Custom Instructions, you can also specify:

-“Use only simple punctuation.”

-“Prefer short, direct sentences.”

-“Avoid semicolons and long clauses.”

This helps produce even more human-like, clean text.