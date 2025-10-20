How to make your iPhone battery last longer: 3 Settings you should change today

If your iPhone battery dies before the day ends, the problem might not be its age but your settings. Instead of staying in low power mode all the time or constantly charging, you can make a few changes to extend battery life immediately. Follow these easy steps to make your iPhone battery last longer.

Start by checking your Battery Health in Settings. Anything above 80% is acceptable. Then focus on three settings that drain power silently in the background. Adjusting them can give your iPhone extra hours without replacing the battery.

Turn Off Lock Screen Widgets

Widgets on your lock screen keep apps running in the background to update information like weather, scores, or reminders. This constant activity uses battery even when you’re not using your phone. To reduce drain, switch to a lock screen without widgets. Press and hold your current lock screen, swipe to a different profile, or remove widgets by selecting Customize > Lock Screen > widget box, then tap the “—” button on each widget.

Reduce Motion in the iPhone Interface

iOS animations make the interface look smooth when opening apps or activating Siri, but they also use battery. To limit this, go to Settings > Accessibility > Motion and turn on Reduce Motion. This reduces animations across iOS, helping preserve battery without affecting core functionality.

Turn Off Keyboard Haptic Feedback

iPhones with iOS 16 and later have haptic feedback for the keyboard, which vibrates slightly as you type. While it improves typing feel, it can also impact battery life. To disable it, go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Keyboard Feedback, and toggle off Haptic. This stops the vibration and saves power.

By making these three changes, you can extend your iPhone battery life without changing your daily usage or buying a new device. Small tweaks like removing widgets, reducing motion, and switching off haptic feedback can add hours to your battery, helping your iPhone last through the day.