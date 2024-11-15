How to retrieve deleted WhatsApp chats: Step-by-step guide

WhatsApp has become one of the most popular messaging platforms worldwide, offering users a seamless way to connect with friends, family, and colleagues. However, there are times when we accidentally delete important messages or entire chat threads, leaving us wishing we could recover them. Fortunately, it is possible to retrieve deleted WhatsApp chats, provided you have a backup in place. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to recover your lost messages. The simplest way to recover deleted WhatsApp chats is by restoring a backup of your WhatsApp data.(File)

How to Recover Deleted WhatsApp Chats

The simplest way to recover deleted WhatsApp chats is by restoring a backup of your WhatsApp data. If you’ve set up regular backups before deleting the chats, you can easily import this data back into the app and recover your messages.

One of the most common methods for backing up WhatsApp messages is using Google Drive (for Android users). If you’ve previously backed up your chats to Google Drive, the recovery process becomes much easier.

How to Backup WhatsApp Messages on Google Drive

If you want to ensure your messages are backed up in the future, follow these easy steps to set up Google Drive backups:

1. Open your WhatsApp app and tap on the three dots in the top right corner.

2. Go to Settings > Chats.

3. Tap on Chat Backup.

4. Select Back up to Google Drive.

5. You’ll be taken to a new page where you can choose how often you want your chats to be backed up. Choose an option that suits you (daily, weekly, or monthly).

6. Link the Google account where you’d like to store your WhatsApp backups. If no account is connected, you can add one by selecting Add account and entering your credentials.

7. Choose whether to back up over Wi-Fi or Mobile data, depending on your preference and data usage.

8. Once all options are set, the backup process will begin.

With regular backups, your chat history is securely stored in the cloud, ready for easy restoration when needed.

How to Restore Deleted WhatsApp Messages from Google Drive

If you’ve accidentally deleted a chat and want to restore it from your Google Drive backup, here’s what you need to do:

1. First, uninstall WhatsApp from your device.

2. Reinstall WhatsApp from the Google Play Store.

3. Open WhatsApp and verify your phone number as usual.

4. Once the app recognises your number, it will automatically detect any previous backups stored on Google Drive.

5. You’ll be prompted with a message asking if you’d like to restore your chat history. Tap Restore.

6. Wait for the process to complete, and your deleted messages will be restored.

Note: If the backup was made before the messages were deleted, this method should recover your lost chats. Any messages received after the backup date will not be restored.

By following these simple steps, you can easily recover deleted WhatsApp messages, as long as you have a backup in place. Regularly backing up your data ensures that important messages are always within reach, even if you accidentally delete them.