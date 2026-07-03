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Want to lose 5 kg in a month? An orthopaedic surgeon shares a cheat sheet to make it easier
Losing 5 kg may be simpler than you think. The experts reveal the habits that work better than strict diets and intense workouts.
Published on: Jul 03, 2026 5:45 PM IST
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Flexnest Commercial Grade Adjustable And Foldable Gym Bench Incline,Decline & Flat 250 Kg Capacity Fitness Gym Bench with Resistance Ropes For Home Workout,Premium Leather Adjustable Multi-Purpose Machine - Black (Flexbench EZ)View Details
₹4,998
SHIVSAKTI Shoulder Pulley with Smooth Bearing Mechanism | Home Physiotherapy Exercise Kit for Frozen Shoulder, ROM, StrengtheningView Details
₹624
MUSCAZO FITNESS 20 in 1 Home Gym Bench set, Multifunctional Gym Bench for Home Workout, Adjustable gym Bench with Lat Pulldown Machine, Dip Bar, Leg Curl & Leg Extension | Gym Home Workout Bench | Max Load 250kgView Details
₹8,859
TheCriff Multi Press Chest Press Shoulder Press | Heavy Commercial Adjustable Bench with Incline Flat Option | Targeting Chest & Shoulder MusclesView Details
₹34,500
FASHNEX Resistance Bands, Pull Up Assist Exercise Band, Perfect for Mobility, Body Stretching, Powerlifting, Home Workout, Fitness Training Loop Bands for Men & WomenView Details
₹1,898
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