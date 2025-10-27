How to see your Instagram Reels watch history

If you’ve ever seen an interesting Reel on Instagram and then lost it in the endless scroll, there’s good news. Instagram has officially launched a Watch History feature that lets you revisit all the Reels you’ve watched, no more scrolling endlessly to find that one video you forgot to save. Watch History feature that lets you revisit all the Reels you’ve watched.(REUTERS)

Here’s how to use the new feature:

Step 1: Go to Your Profile

Open Instagram and tap on your Profile icon in the bottom-right corner of the app. This takes you to your personal page where all your posts, stories, and settings are located.

Step 2: Open Settings

From your profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen. Select Settings and Privacy from the menu that appears.

Step 3: Navigate to “Your Activity”

Scroll down and tap on Your Activity, this is where Instagram tracks things like time spent, interactions, and recently viewed content.

Step 4: Tap on “Watch History”

Under “Your Activity,” you’ll now see a new option called Watch History. Tap it, and you’ll be able to view a list of every Reel you’ve watched on your account.

Step 5: Sort or Manage Your Reels

Instagram allows you to sort your Watch History in multiple ways:

By date: View Reels you’ve watched today, this week, or within a specific date range.

By order: Sort chronologically or in reverse order.

By author: See Reels grouped by creator.

You can also remove individual Reels from your Watch History if you don’t want them saved.

Why It Matters

The Watch History feature is one of Instagram’s most requested additions, and for good reason. Until now, the only way to recover lost Reels was to download your data from the app and dig through it manually. With this new feature, you can instantly rediscover videos you’ve previously watched, saved, or accidentally skipped.

Bonus Tip: Keep Up With New Reels Features

Instagram continues to add TikTok-style tools to enhance the Reels experience. You can now:

-Link multiple Reels in a series to tell longer stories.

Use Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode to keep watching while multitasking.

With Watch History now live, Instagram Reels has become even more user-friendly, helping you find, revisit, and manage your favourite short videos in just a few taps.