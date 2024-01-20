How to send a WhatsApp message using voice commands with Siri on your iPhone?

Enhance your WhatsApp experience by utilising voice commands through iPhone digital assistant Siri. Here's all you need to know. Apple Siri(Apple)

How to use Siri for WhatsApp?

Activate Siri to enhance your WhatsApp experience on iOS. Follow these steps:

• Navigate to iPhone Settings > Siri & Search.

• Enable Press Side Button for Siri or Press Home for Siri.

• Scroll down and select WhatsApp.

• Activate Use with Ask Siri.

On iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR, press and hold the side button > tap Turn On Siri.

However, it should be noted that if WhatsApp is opened with unread messages, the notification badge may reset, leading Siri to assume there are no unread messages and refrain from reading them aloud.

After doing this you can just say “Siri” or “Hey Siri”, then immediately say what you need to do in WhatsApp. In case you haven't set up Siri on your device you can follow these steps.

How to modify Siri's settings?

Enable Siri on your device with these steps:

• iPhone: Navigate to Settings > Siri & Search, and toggle on Listen for “Siri” or “Hey Siri.”

• Apple Watch: Access Settings > Siri, and enable Listen for “Siri” or “Hey Siri.”

• Mac: Click on the Apple menu > System Preferences, select Siri & Spotlight in the sidebar, turn on Ask Siri, and then activate Listen for “Siri” or “Hey Siri” (scrolling down may be necessary).

You can use Siri with press and release button

Leverage Siri with the press-and-release button on your iPhone:

• For iPhones with a Home button, press it and then issue your command.

• For iPhones without a Home button, press the Side button and make your request.

• For extended requests, press and hold the Side or Home button until you've completed your command.