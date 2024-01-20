close_game
close_game
News / Technology / How to send a WhatsApp message using voice commands with Siri on your iPhone?

How to send a WhatsApp message using voice commands with Siri on your iPhone?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2024 04:51 PM IST

Enhance your WhatsApp experience with Siri voice commands on iPhone. Follow these steps.

Enhance your WhatsApp experience by utilising voice commands through iPhone digital assistant Siri. Here's all you need to know.

Apple Siri(Apple)
Apple Siri(Apple)

How to use Siri for WhatsApp?

Activate Siri to enhance your WhatsApp experience on iOS. Follow these steps:

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

• Navigate to iPhone Settings > Siri & Search.

• Enable Press Side Button for Siri or Press Home for Siri.

• Scroll down and select WhatsApp.

• Activate Use with Ask Siri.

ALSO READ- Delhi NCR DTC bus ticket booking via WhatsApp soon: Check steps, details here

On iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR, press and hold the side button > tap Turn On Siri.

However, it should be noted that if WhatsApp is opened with unread messages, the notification badge may reset, leading Siri to assume there are no unread messages and refrain from reading them aloud.

After doing this you can just say “Siri” or “Hey Siri”, then immediately say what you need to do in WhatsApp. In case you haven't set up Siri on your device you can follow these steps.

ALSO READ- Worried about conversations getting lost in chats? WhatsApp brings ‘Pinned messages’

How to modify Siri's settings?

Enable Siri on your device with these steps:

• iPhone: Navigate to Settings > Siri & Search, and toggle on Listen for “Siri” or “Hey Siri.”

• Apple Watch: Access Settings > Siri, and enable Listen for “Siri” or “Hey Siri.”

• Mac: Click on the Apple menu > System Preferences, select Siri & Spotlight in the sidebar, turn on Ask Siri, and then activate Listen for “Siri” or “Hey Siri” (scrolling down may be necessary).

ALSO READ- Apple Vision Pro headset: How to preorder, price, employees to get 25% discount, features

You can use Siri with press and release button

Leverage Siri with the press-and-release button on your iPhone:

• For iPhones with a Home button, press it and then issue your command.

• For iPhones without a Home button, press the Side button and make your request.

• For extended requests, press and hold the Side or Home button until you've completed your command.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On