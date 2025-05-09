How to skip ‘AI Overviews’ on Google Search with this simple trick for clean results

Tired of AI summaries cluttering your Google search results? Discover how to bring back classic link-based results with a simple browser trick.
If you've ever felt overwhelmed by Google’s AI-generated search results, there's a simple way to filter them out. By using a straightforward trick, you can bypass the AI Overviews and get the traditional list of links you're used to. Here's how you can return to the classic Google search experience.
Google's AI Overviews are often an unreliable mix of outdated or incorrect information. Although they can sometimes be helpful, they usually don't offer the results you’re looking for. For those who miss the days when search results were purely a list of links, there's good news: Google now allows you to get just those links, without any AI summaries or answers.
With a small tweak to your settings, you can quickly switch back to a more traditional Google search. This setting will filter out AI-generated content and will provide you with just the basic text-based links. The best part? You can set it up in your browser and even trigger this new search filter directly from the address bar.
Furthermore, to avoid clicking the Web filter every time, you can change your browser’s default search behaviour. The key is using a specific URL that includes the filter: https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14
In this link, %s stands for the search term, while udm=14 activates the Web filter.
From now on, typing "og" followed by your search term will apply the Web filter in Safari.
In short, this quick adjustment can transform your Google search experience, whether you're using Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Safari. It’s easy to set up, and you can get right back to the search results that prioritise websites over AI summaries.