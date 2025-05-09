How to skip ‘AI Overviews’ on Google Search with this simple trick for clean results

If you've ever felt overwhelmed by Google’s AI-generated search results, there's a simple way to filter them out. By using a straightforward trick, you can bypass the AI Overviews and get the traditional list of links you're used to. Here's how you can return to the classic Google search experience. Tired of AI-generated results on Google? Here's how to bring back classic link-only search results.(Google)

Google's AI Overviews are often an unreliable mix of outdated or incorrect information. Although they can sometimes be helpful, they usually don't offer the results you’re looking for. For those who miss the days when search results were purely a list of links, there's good news: Google now allows you to get just those links, without any AI summaries or answers.

With a small tweak to your settings, you can quickly switch back to a more traditional Google search. This setting will filter out AI-generated content and will provide you with just the basic text-based links. The best part? You can set it up in your browser and even trigger this new search filter directly from the address bar.

Furthermore, to avoid clicking the Web filter every time, you can change your browser’s default search behaviour. The key is using a specific URL that includes the filter:

https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14

In this link, %s stands for the search term, while udm=14 activates the Web filter.

Here’s how to set this up on Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and more desktop browsers:

Google Chrome

Open Chrome and click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then select Settings. In the left-hand column, choose Search engine, then click Manage search engines and site search. Scroll to Site search and click Add. In the pop-up window, give your new search a name, like "Old Google," and choose a keyword, such as “og.” In the URL field, enter this: https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14. After adding the shortcut, you can search using "og" followed by your query, and the Web filter will automatically apply.

To make this your default, click the three-dot menu next to the new site search and select Make default.

Microsoft Edge

Edge’s process is nearly identical to Chrome’s since it's built on the same Chromium engine.

Go to Settings by clicking the three-dot menu and select Privacy, search, and services. Scroll down to the Address bar and search, then click Manage search engines. Add a new search engine with the name "Old Google" and the keyword "og". Enter the URL: https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14. To make this your default search, go back to the Address bar and search page and select your custom search in the drop-down menu.

Mozilla Firefox

Firefox doesn’t allow direct addition of custom search engines in the desktop version. However, you can create a bookmark with a shortcut.

From the Bookmarks menu, select Manage Bookmarks. Right-click on a folder and choose Add Bookmark. Set the name as "Old Google" and use this URL: https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14. Add a keyword like "og" and save it. Now, you can type "og" in the address bar followed by your search query to use the Web filter.

Apple Safari

Safari doesn’t support custom site shortcuts by default, but you can use a free extension called Smart Keyword Search to enable this feature.

Install the Smart Keyword Search extension. Go to Settings and click on Extensions. Select Smart Keyword Search and enable it for google.com. Create a new rule with the name "Old Google," keyword "og," and use this URL: https://google.com/search?q={search}&utm=14. From now on, typing "og" followed by your search term will apply the Web filter in Safari.

In short, this quick adjustment can transform your Google search experience, whether you're using Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Safari. It’s easy to set up, and you can get right back to the search results that prioritise websites over AI summaries.