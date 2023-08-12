How will India's Gaganyaan crew return on Earth? ISRO shows key parachute test | Watch

ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has successfully conducted Drogue Parachute Deployment Tests, an essential part of India's Gaganyaan project, at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility in Chandigarh from August 8 to 10. ISRO conducted Drogue parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission.(ISRO)

What is Gaganyaan mission?

The Gaganyaan project by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to demonstrate the country's capability for human spaceflight by sending a crew of three members into a 400 km orbit for a 3-day mission and bringing them back safely to Earth by landing in the Indian sea waters. The mission is expected to take place by the end of 2023 or in 2024.

Importance of Drogue parachutes

Drogue parachutes are a crucial element for the safe transportation of astronauts from space.

The parachutes are packed within pyro-based devices known as mortars and are ingeniously designed to eject the parachutes into the air upon command. These conical ribbon-type parachutes, boasting a diameter of 5.8 meters, employ a single-stage reefing mechanism, ingeniously minimising canopy area and mitigating opening shock, ensuring a smooth and controlled descent, ISRO informed.

What ISRO tested in this simulation?

During the three comprehensive tests conducted at the RTRS facility, a range of real-world scenarios were simulated to rigorously evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes, ISRO said.

According to the Indian space agency, the first test simulated the maximum reefed load, marking a groundbreaking introduction of reefing in a mortar-deployed parachute within India. The second test emulated the maximum disreefed load, while the third test showcased the deployment of the drogue parachute under conditions mirroring the maximum angle of attack experienced by the Crew Module during its mission.

This successful round of tests signifies an important step in ensuring the readiness of drogue parachutes for integration into the upcoming Test Vehicle-D1 mission, ISRO said.

How will the Gaganyaan crew module decelerate upon re-entry work?

The Gaganyaan crew module's slowing-down system uses 10 parachutes. It starts with Apex cover separation parachutes, which help stabilise the module. Then come the drogue parachutes that continue the stabilising process. Finally, the main parachutes are released to make sure the crew module lands safely.