Hurry up, last day to grab 65-inch TVs with solid discounts in the Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off

A 65-inch TV changes how a room feels. It’s less a screen and more a focal point - movies breathe, sport feels closer, and everyday streaming finally looks the way it’s meant to. With today being the last day of the Amazon Republic Day sale, the timing couldn’t be tighter. This year’s deals span familiar favourites and strong challengers: LG’s UA82 Series focuses on balanced picture processing and a clean webOS experience, while Samsung’s Crystal 4K and Vision AI QLED models lean into brightness, colour punch and smart integrations. Sony’s BRAVIA lineup still appeals to viewers who care about motion and natural tones, especially for films and live sport. Hisense and Toshiba, meanwhile, have quietly built a reputation for offering Dolby Vision, solid audio and large panels at prices that feel unusually aggressive. Even brands like Xiaomi and VW are now part of the conversation, thanks to high refresh rates and feature-rich designs. On the final day of the sale, it’s less about impulse buying and more about locking in genuine value.
BEST RATED
1. LG 164 cm (65 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 65UA82006LA
The LG UA82 Series 65UA82006LA is a strong large-screen pick during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, especially at its current sub- ₹60,000 pricing. Powered by LG’s α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, it focuses on clean upscaling, balanced HDR performance, and dependable webOS 25 smart features. With FILMMAKER MODE, Dolby Atmos support, and gaming-friendly ALLM, it’s designed for everyday viewing that scales well across movies, sports, and console play without feeling overprocessed.
Specifications
VALUE FOR MONEY
2. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE86AFULXL
The Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro UA65UE86AFULXL is a value-driven 65-inch option in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, balancing size, smart features, and everyday picture quality. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, it handles upscaling and colour enhancement well for streaming and live TV. Features like HDR10+, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony, and the SolarCell remote add polish, while Samsung TV Plus and built-in voice assistants make it a convenient, fuss-free living room upgrade.
Specifications
3. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)
The Hisense E6N Series 65-inch Google TV stands out as one of the strongest value buys in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. With Direct Full Array backlighting, Dolby Vision support, and a smooth 60Hz panel, it delivers surprisingly balanced picture quality for movies, sports, and everyday streaming. Google TV keeps the interface clean and content-first, while gaming-friendly features like VRR and ALLM make it a solid large-screen option without stretching the budget.
Specifications
TRUSTED BRAND
4. Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 65-inch is built for viewers who prioritise natural colours, motion clarity, and reliable processing. Powered by Sony’s 4K Processor X1, it handles everyday streaming and live sports with composure, while MotionFlow XR keeps fast scenes clean. Google TV ties everything together smoothly, and HDMI 2.1 features like ALLM make it a sensible choice for console gaming during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
Specifications
The Samsung Vision AI QLED 65-inch sits a step above standard LED TVs, focusing on richer colour and smarter processing. Powered by the Q4 AI Processor, it delivers consistently punchy visuals with Quantum Dot technology maintaining colour accuracy even in bright rooms. Features like Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Lite add scale to everyday viewing, while Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem makes this a well-rounded premium pick during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
Specifications
6. TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65M550NP
With the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale ticking down, the TOSHIBA M550NP 65-inch QLED stands out as a value-packed big-screen upgrade. Its Full Array Local Dimming and Quantum Dot colour bring noticeable contrast depth, while the REGZA Engine ZR handles motion and upscaling confidently for sports and cinema alike. Add punchy 49W 2.1-channel audio with Dolby Atmos, and this feels like a genuinely premium setup at a sharply reduced price, especially hard to ignore on the final day of discounts.
Specifications
7. TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) M450RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65M450RP (Black)
With the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale nearing its final hours, the TOSHIBA M450RP 65-inch QLED makes a strong case for buyers who want cinematic colour without stretching into flagship pricing. Quantum Dot tech delivers richer hues, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos combine for a more immersive movie-night experience. Add AI Sports Mode and Game Mode Plus, and it’s clearly tuned for everyday binge-watching, live matches, and casual gaming, especially appealing now, with this steep price cut on the last day of the sale.
Specifications
BEST PRICE
8. Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro QLED Series 65 (165 cm) L65MB-APIN(Black)
With aggressive pricing and gaming-friendly specs, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro QLED 65 stands out as a value-driven big-screen upgrade during the ongoing sale window. Its QLED panel delivers punchy colours, while Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ensure better contrast across movies and sports. The inclusion of DLG 120Hz, ALLM, and a 34W speaker system makes it equally appealing for console gaming and everyday streaming, especially at this reduced price point.
Specifications
9. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7Q (Black)
Blending QLED colour with gamer-friendly extras, the Hisense E7Q Series 65-inch TV delivers strong all-round value, especially at this Republic Day deal price. Dolby Vision and Atmos elevate movie nights, while features like 120Hz HSR, VRR, and Game Mode Plus make it a solid pick for console gaming. VIDAA OS keeps things fast and simple, and the bezel-less design helps the screen dominate your living room without looking bulky.
Specifications
10. TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) E350RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E350RP
A value-led pick in the big-screen segment, the TOSHIBA E350RP 65-inch focuses on fundamentals that matter for everyday viewing. The 4K LED panel offers solid brightness and contrast for living rooms, while Google TV keeps content discovery smooth across OTT apps. Dolby Atmos-backed speakers add weight to movies and sports, making this a practical choice for buyers who want a large, reliable screen during the Republic Day sale without stretching into premium QLED pricing.
Specifications
GOOD DISCOUNT
11. VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1
Aggressively priced for its size and feature set, the VW Pro Series 65-inch QLED stands out as a value-driven big-screen option in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The QLED panel with full array local dimming delivers punchy colours, while the surprisingly powerful 48W 2.1-channel audio setup gives it an edge for movie nights without a soundbar. Google TV keeps the experience familiar and fluid, making this a compelling last-day pick for buyers chasing maximum screen real estate on a controlled budget.
Specifications
