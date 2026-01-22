Edit Profile
    Hurry up, last day to grab 65-inch TVs with solid discounts in the Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off

    From value-led LED models to premium QLED options, several popular brands are seeing meaningful cuts that are unlikely to return soon.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 10:00 AM IST
    By Bharat Sharma
    FAQs

    Final day discounts bring 65-inch televisions from leading brands within reach during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

    The Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro UA65UE86AFULXL is a value-driven 65-inch option in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, balancing size, smart features, and everyday picture quality. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, it handles upscaling and colour enhancement well for streaming and live TV. Features like HDR10+, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony, and the SolarCell remote add polish, while Samsung TV Plus and built-in voice assistants make it a convenient, fuss-free living room upgrade.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Crystal Processor 4K
    Display
    65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED
    Sound
    20W with Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony
    Smart OS
    Tizen with Samsung TV Plus

    The Hisense E6N Series 65-inch Google TV stands out as one of the strongest value buys in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. With Direct Full Array backlighting, Dolby Vision support, and a smooth 60Hz panel, it delivers surprisingly balanced picture quality for movies, sports, and everyday streaming. Google TV keeps the interface clean and content-first, while gaming-friendly features like VRR and ALLM make it a solid large-screen option without stretching the budget.

    Specifications

    Display
    65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED
    Refresh rate
    60Hz with MEMC
    Sound
    24W speakers with Dolby Audio
    Smart OS
    Google TV with built-in Assistant

    The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 65-inch is built for viewers who prioritise natural colours, motion clarity, and reliable processing. Powered by Sony’s 4K Processor X1, it handles everyday streaming and live sports with composure, while MotionFlow XR keeps fast scenes clean. Google TV ties everything together smoothly, and HDMI 2.1 features like ALLM make it a sensible choice for console gaming during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

    Specifications

    Display
    65-inch 4K LED
    Processor
    4K Processor X1
    Sound
    20W with Dolby Atmos
    Smart OS
    Google TV

    The Samsung Vision AI QLED 65-inch sits a step above standard LED TVs, focusing on richer colour and smarter processing. Powered by the Q4 AI Processor, it delivers consistently punchy visuals with Quantum Dot technology maintaining colour accuracy even in bright rooms. Features like Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Lite add scale to everyday viewing, while Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem makes this a well-rounded premium pick during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

    Specifications

    Display
    65-inch QLED 4K
    Processor
    Q4 AI Processor
    Sound
    20W with Q-Symphony
    Smart OS
    Tizen OS

    With the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale ticking down, the TOSHIBA M550NP 65-inch QLED stands out as a value-packed big-screen upgrade. Its Full Array Local Dimming and Quantum Dot colour bring noticeable contrast depth, while the REGZA Engine ZR handles motion and upscaling confidently for sports and cinema alike. Add punchy 49W 2.1-channel audio with Dolby Atmos, and this feels like a genuinely premium setup at a sharply reduced price, especially hard to ignore on the final day of discounts.

    Specifications

    Display
    65-inch QLED 4K with Full Array Local Dimming
    Processor
    REGZA Engine ZR
    Sound
    49W 2.1-channel with Dolby Atmos
    Smart OS
    Google TV

    With the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale nearing its final hours, the TOSHIBA M450RP 65-inch QLED makes a strong case for buyers who want cinematic colour without stretching into flagship pricing. Quantum Dot tech delivers richer hues, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos combine for a more immersive movie-night experience. Add AI Sports Mode and Game Mode Plus, and it’s clearly tuned for everyday binge-watching, live matches, and casual gaming, especially appealing now, with this steep price cut on the last day of the sale.

    Specifications

    Display
    65-inch 4K QLED with Quantum Dot
    HDR
    Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG
    Sound
    24W speakers with Dolby Atmos
    Smart OS
    VIDAA Smart TV with voice control

    With aggressive pricing and gaming-friendly specs, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro QLED 65 stands out as a value-driven big-screen upgrade during the ongoing sale window. Its QLED panel delivers punchy colours, while Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ensure better contrast across movies and sports. The inclusion of DLG 120Hz, ALLM, and a 34W speaker system makes it equally appealing for console gaming and everyday streaming, especially at this reduced price point.

    Specifications

    Display
    65-inch 4K QLED panel
    Refresh rate
    60Hz native with DLG 120Hz
    Sound
    34W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS:X
    Smart OS
    Google TV with Chromecast built-in

    Blending QLED colour with gamer-friendly extras, the Hisense E7Q Series 65-inch TV delivers strong all-round value, especially at this Republic Day deal price. Dolby Vision and Atmos elevate movie nights, while features like 120Hz HSR, VRR, and Game Mode Plus make it a solid pick for console gaming. VIDAA OS keeps things fast and simple, and the bezel-less design helps the screen dominate your living room without looking bulky.

    Specifications

    Display
    65-inch 4K QLED panel
    Refresh rate
    60Hz native, 120Hz HSR support
    Sound
    20W speakers with Dolby Atmos
    Smart OS
    VIDAA with voice control and long-term updates

    A value-led pick in the big-screen segment, the TOSHIBA E350RP 65-inch focuses on fundamentals that matter for everyday viewing. The 4K LED panel offers solid brightness and contrast for living rooms, while Google TV keeps content discovery smooth across OTT apps. Dolby Atmos-backed speakers add weight to movies and sports, making this a practical choice for buyers who want a large, reliable screen during the Republic Day sale without stretching into premium QLED pricing.

    Specifications

    display
    65-inch 4K LED panel
    refresh rate
    60Hz
    sound
    24W speakers with Dolby Atmos
    smart platform
    Google TV

    Aggressively priced for its size and feature set, the VW Pro Series 65-inch QLED stands out as a value-driven big-screen option in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The QLED panel with full array local dimming delivers punchy colours, while the surprisingly powerful 48W 2.1-channel audio setup gives it an edge for movie nights without a soundbar. Google TV keeps the experience familiar and fluid, making this a compelling last-day pick for buyers chasing maximum screen real estate on a controlled budget.

    Specifications

    display
    65-inch 4K QLED panel
    refresh rate
    60Hz with ALLM & VRR
    sound
    48W 2.1-channel with subwoofer
    smart platform
    Google TV

    FAQs on 65-inch TV
    A 65-inch TV suits living rooms 10–15 feet away, delivering immersive viewing without overwhelming typical apartment-sized spaces in most homes.
    QLED offers higher brightness and punchier colours, while LED models cost less and still deliver strong 4K performance for buyers.
    For gaming, prioritize ALLM, VRR, low input lag, and HDMI eARC support to ensure smooth, responsive console gameplay today’s titles.
    A 60Hz panel works fine for movies and sports, but gamers benefit from 120Hz support where available on modern TVs.
    During major sales, 65-inch TVs see the deepest discounts, making premium features far more accessible for value-focused buyers nationwide today.

