I absolutely love these 3 features of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G…

In July 2025, Samsung introduced the new generation foldables, the Galaxy X Flip 7 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G, gaining much popularity among buyers. While several buyers have leaned towards the book-style foldable this year, I have had my eyes on the clamshell phone for some time, since compactness is the new ongoing trend in the smartphone market. Now, I have been using the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for a week, and I am quite loving the overall experience. The in-hand feel, sleek design, bigger and better cover display, and a notable improvement in hinge have kept me hooked these past few days. As I am getting to know more about this new foldable with everyday usage, I have listed my top 3 favourite features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. These are the standout innovations that, in my opinion, justify all the buzz. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G offers a sleek and compact design, offering premium enhancements. Here are my 3 favourite features.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G: 3 features that are worth the hype

Sleek and compact design:

Samsung has made notable refinements to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 model. From a sleek build to a premium design, the foldable meets all the aesthetic criteria, and I quite love to show it off in public, with a bold snap. The smartphone is surprisingly thin, just 6.5mm when unfolded, and 13.7mm when folded. The foldable fits right in the pocket, and my small bags, making it easy to carry.

Coming to the colour variant, the new dark metallic blue colour instantly stood out to me, as it gives the foldable a modern appeal. In addition, the new Armour FlexHinge is not only thinner but also more sturdy. When I say sturdy, I mean that it has a new firm closing mechanism that gives the device a reassuring feel.

When it comes to foldables, I have noticed Samsung’s consistent effort to subtly bring design refinements, which not only give users a fresh experience but also keep them engaged throughout.

Bigger and better cover display:

After six generations of clamshell foldable, Samsung finally introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with an edge-to-edge display. The company calls the cover display a “FlexWindow,” and it surely lives up to the name. The cover display measures 4.1 inches, which is a substantial increase from the previous generation model.

With a bigger display, it simplifies interaction with a smartphone when it comes to keeping track of notifications and widgets without unfolding the device. I have also added third-party app support on the cover screen to access other apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Netflix as well, which makes the experience a whole lot easier.

Since the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a bigger screen, the cameras are placed right over the display, which might seem to restrict a few functions. However, Samsung has added a smart button that minimises the screen content, providing easy accessibility to all the functions. This new button also lets users switch their display orientation from landscape to portrait mode.

OneUI 8 smartly customised for foldable:

Another major upgrade to the foldable is the new OneUI 8 update, which is based on Android 16. Samsung has smartly customised the software for the clamshell foldable, which takes the entire experience to the next level. From stubble visual improvements to enhanced optimisation across the UI, it provides an intuitive experience.

Additionally, the Now Brief feature on the cover screen gives the foldable a unique touch. This AI-powered feature also showcases photo memory from the same or previous day, along with the map of the place you have visited. We can also see new additions to the UI, such as Gemini Live with a screenshare feature, making it easier to conduct searches or resolve queries.

These are my few initial observations about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. As much as I am enjoying the experience, there are quite a few areas, such as performance, camera improvements, and others, which need to be discussed. Therefore, stay tuned for the full review.

Mobile Finder: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 LATEST specs, features, and price