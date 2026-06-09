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    I replaced my office laptop with a tablet for a week: How I finally ditched the heavy charger and stayed 100% productive

    After spending week the results surprised me. Not only did I manage to leave the charger at home, but I also discovered several productivity benefits.

    Published on: Jun 09, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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    Laptops are a standard fixture in the life of a working professional. Some laptops are sleek and light and others are too heavy to carry around. I for one have been carrying around a heavy laptop along with its bulky charger for years for my office work. For a long time I believed that this setup along with a bunch of accessories was the only way to stay productive during long workdays. But after one too many commutes with a heavy bag on my shoulders, I decided to try conduct a little experiment. I ditched my laptop for a week and committed to using an ultra-portable tablet during this time period.

    If your day involves a lot of social media heavy-lifting or typing, a tablet could be an easy fix for a lot of your problems. (Amazon)
    If your day involves a lot of social media heavy-lifting or typing, a tablet could be an easy fix for a lot of your problems. (Amazon)
    Shweta Ganjoo
    By Shweta Ganjoo

    Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

    She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

    Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

    Read moreRead less

    My biggest fear? That I’d be running back to my bulky laptop within a day or day and that this change - no matter how temporary - would impact my overall productivity severely. From a working professional's perspective, juggling between multiple tabs, handling endless emails, researching and editing documents on a tablet instead of a laptop seems preposterous.

    After spending week conducting this experiment, the results surprised me. Not only did I manage to leave the charger at home for most of the week, but I also discovered several productivity benefits that made everyday work easier. From improved portability and longer battery life to a cleaner, more flexible workspace, a lighter bag, the experience challenged many assumptions I had about modern work devices.

    Laptop vs tablet: Which performs better?

    Here is where the tablet excelled and where I felt a laptop could be a better pick:

    Feature

    Laptop

    Tablet

    PortabilityHeavier to carry, especially with charger and accessoriesExtremely lightweight and travel-friendly
    Battery LifeTypically 6–12 hours depending on workloadOften 10–16+ hours on a single charge
    Charging ConvenienceLarger power adapters, proprietary chargers on some modelsCompact USB-C chargers, often shared with smartphones
    Boot-Up & Wake TimeFast on modern laptops but not always instantNear-instant wake-up similar to smartphones
    Typing ExperienceBest-in-class for long-form writing and spreadsheetsGood with keyboard accessories but less comfortable for extended sessions
    MultitaskingSuperior window management and multitasking capabilitiesImproved significantly but still limited compared to desktop OS
    Microsoft Office UsageFull desktop versions with advanced featuresMobile versions may lack some advanced functions
    Web Browsing & ResearchExcellent for handling multiple tabs and workflowsSmooth for casual research
    Video ConferencingReliable for long meetings and presentationsExcellent front cameras and portability for meetings on the go
    File ManagementComprehensive file system accessSimpler but often less flexible file management
    External Monitor SupportBetter multi-monitor support and display configurationsVaries by model; premium tablets perform much better
    Performance for Heavy TasksIdeal for coding, video editing, large spreadsheets, and design workBest suited for light-to-moderate productivity workloads
    Touchscreen & Stylus InputAvailable on select modelsMajor advantage for note-taking, sketching, and annotation
    Reading & Document ReviewFunctional but less comfortable for handheld useExcellent for reading PDFs, reports, and presentations
    Desk Setup ClutterRequires charger, dock, and accessoriesMinimal accessories needed for most users
    Travel ProductivityProductive but bulkier during commutes and flightsEasier to use in tight spaces such as airplanes and trains
    App EcosystemFull desktop software compatibilityMobile-first apps with increasing desktop-class capabilities
    Learning CurveFamiliar workflow for most professionalsMay require workflow adjustments and accessory purchases
    Cost of OwnershipHigher when including accessories and upgradesCan be more affordable, though premium keyboard cases add cost

    Laptop vs tablet: Which one should you pick?

    Be it a tablet or a laptop, there is no one device that is ideal for everyone. The device that is better for you depends on the nature of your work. If your day involves a lot of social media heavy-lifting or typing, a tablet could be an easy fix for a lot of your problems. But if coding and AI-heavy apps is what you work on, a laptop might still be a better choice for you. So, here's which one works better for different workloads:

    User Type

    Better Choice

    Writers & JournalistsTablet (with keyboard)
    Frequent TravelersTablet
    Corporate ProfessionalsTablet for light-to-medium workloads
    Programmers & DevelopersLaptop
    Video Editors & DesignersLaptop
    StudentsTablet
    Spreadsheet-Heavy UsersLaptop
    Hybrid WorkersTablet + External Keyboard
    Executives & ManagersTablet
    Power Users Managing Multiple ApplicationsTablet

    Now that we have all details, here are the top tablets that you can use for your work.

    Best tablets for productivity in 2026

    The OnePlus Pad 4 combines flagship performance with an ultra-portable design. The tablet's standout feature is its 13.2-inch 3.4K True Colour display, which delivers exceptional sharpness, smooth scrolling through its adaptive 144Hz refresh rate, and professional-grade color accuracy. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, the Pad 4 delivers desktop-like multitasking capabilities, AI-powered productivity tools, advanced file management, and seamless multi-window workflows. Combined with a massive battery and optional keyboard and stylus accessories, it is designed to serve as a genuine laptop alternative for professionals and students alike.

    Specifications

    Display
    13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 3392 × 2400 resolution, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
    RAM & Storage
    12GB + 512GB, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1)
    Camera
    13MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera
    Audio
    Eight-speaker system with four woofers and four tweeters
    Battery Life
    13,380mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
    Operating System
    OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great speakers

    ...

    Smooth performance

    ...

    Vibrant display

    ...

    Exceptional battery backup

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No fingerprint scanner

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the tablet to offer great speakers and smooth performance. They also appreciate its vibrant display and exceptional battery backup.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and battery life.

    2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI, Hexagonal S-Pen in-Box, 27.8 cm (11 Inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

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    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is a premium Android tablet designed for professionals, students, and creators seeking a powerful productivity companion. The standout feature is its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering deep blacks, vibrant colours, and exceptional contrast. HDR support and Samsung's AMOLED technology help produce highly accurate colours, making the tablet ideal for content creation and media consumption. Powered by a flagship-grade processor, Galaxy AI features, and Samsung DeX desktop mode, the Tab S11 offers a laptop-like productivity experience for multitasking, presentations, and creative workflows.

    Specifications

    Display
    11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate
    Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
    RAM & Storage
    12GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C
    Camera
    13MP Rear Camera, 13MP Front Camera
    Audio
    Premium quad-speaker system with immersive audio
    Battery Life
    8,400mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
    Operating System
    Android with One UI and Galaxy AI features

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Vibrant display

    ...

    Smooth performance

    ...

    Great battery backup

    ...

    Great Pen

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the tablet to offer vibrant display and exceptional performance. They also appreciate its battery backup and stylus.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and display.

    The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is a feature-packed Android tablet that delivers an impressive balance of productivity, entertainment, and portability. This tablet features a large 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a smooth 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, making scrolling, multitasking, and content consumption feel fluid. On the audio front it has support for Dolby Vision and a wide colour gamut. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, which handles multitasking, document editing, note-taking, video conferencing, and productivity apps with ease. Combined with HyperOS features, stylus support, and a massive battery, it is a compelling option for students, professionals, and remote workers looking for a laptop companion.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.1-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) LCD, 120Hz AdaptiveSync Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision, 600 nits brightness
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
    RAM & Storage
    8GB RAM + 128GB Storage
    Connectivity
    5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C
    Camera
    8MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera
    Audio
    Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos
    Battery Life
    10,000mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging
    Operating System
    Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great build quality

    ...

    Long battery life

    ...

    Good sound quality

    ...

    Smooth performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average reliability

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the tablet's build quality, value for money, and battery life, with one noting it comes with a 35W charger. They also appreciate its lag-free performance and good sound quality.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, battery and display.

    The Xiaomi Pad 8 is a premium productivity-focused Android tablet that combines flagship performance. This tablet features an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR support, and Xiaomi's Original Color Pro technology. With 12-bit colour depth, support for 68.7 billion colours, and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, the display delivers exceptional colour accuracy, vibrant visuals, and smooth performance for content creation, productivity, and entertainment. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and HyperOS 3, the Pad 8 offers excellent multitasking capabilities, AI-powered productivity tools, and seamless cross-device integration.

    Specifications

    Display
    11.2-inch LCD, 3200 x 2136 resolution (3.2K), 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR Vivid, DCI-P3 Colour Gamut, 12-bit Colour, 800 nits peak brightness
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
    RAM & Storage
    12GB + 256GB
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
    Camera
    13MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera
    Audio
    Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Wireless Audio
    Battery Life
    9,200mAh Battery, 45W Turbo Charging
    Operating System
    Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great build quality

    ...

    Vibrant display

    ...

    Smooth performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average battery life

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the tablet's build quality premium and appreciate its beautiful display, with one noting it makes reading digital textbooks easier on the eyes. They praise its top-line performance and smooth operation, and consider it good value for money.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and display.

    The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4) combines a remarkably thin and lightweight aluminum design with powerful performance, making it an excellent choice for professionals, students, and creators. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals and natural colours, while technologies such as P3 Wide Color, True Tone, and a fully laminated panel enhance colour accuracy and viewing consistency. It is powered by Apple's M4 chip, which offers desktop-class performance for multitasking, video editing, productivity apps, and AI-powered workflows. Additionally it supports features like Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager, and Apple Intelligence.

    Specifications

    Display
    11-inch Liquid Retina Display, 2360 x 1640 Resolution, P3 Wide Color, True Tone, Fully Laminated Display, Anti-Reflective Coating, 500 nits Brightness
    Processor
    Apple M4 Chip
    RAM & Storage
    128GB
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C
    Camera
    12MP Wide Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Landscape Front Camera
    Audio
    Landscape Stereo Speakers, Dual Studio-Quality Microphones
    Battery Life
    Up to 10 Hours of Web Browsing
    Operating System
    iPadOS 18

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great build quality

    ...

    Vibrant display

    ...

    Smooth performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited to a 60Hz refresh rate

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the iPad Air's premium build quality, powerful performance, smooth software experience, and excellent display quality. The display quality and overall responsiveness.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, battery and display.

    Top 3 features of the best tablets for productivity in 2026

    NAMEPROCESSORBATTERYOPERATING SYSTEM
    OnePlus Pad 4Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 513,380mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast chargingOxygenOS 16 based on Android 16
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S11MediaTek Dimensity 9400+8,400mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast chargingAndroid with One UI and Galaxy AI features
    Redmi Pad 2 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 210,000mAh Battery with 33W Fast ChargingXiaomi HyperOS based on Android
    XIAOMI Pad 8Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 49,200mAh Battery, 45W Turbo ChargingXiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
    Apple iPad AirApple M4 ChipUp to 10 Hours of Web BrowsingiPadOS 18

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    The Research

    I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets including budget, mid-range and high-end models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

    To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of mid-range and high-end tablets across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their processing power, battery life, and productivity features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

    FAQs for buying best tablets for productivity in 2026
    For smooth multitasking, 8GB RAM is recommended. If you regularly work with multiple apps, large spreadsheets, creative software, or video editing tools, consider a tablet with 12GB RAM or more.
    A display between 11 and 14 inches offers the best balance between portability and workspace.
    Yes. A keyboard transforms a tablet into a more productive device for typing emails, creating documents, attending meetings, and managing spreadsheets.
    For most users, 256GB provides a good balance of storage and value.
    A good productivity tablet should provide at least 10–12 hours of battery life.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Shweta Ganjoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Ganjoo

      Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More

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