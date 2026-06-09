I replaced my office laptop with a tablet for a week: How I finally ditched the heavy charger and stayed 100% productive

Laptops are a standard fixture in the life of a working professional. Some laptops are sleek and light and others are too heavy to carry around. I for one have been carrying around a heavy laptop along with its bulky charger for years for my office work. For a long time I believed that this setup along with a bunch of accessories was the only way to stay productive during long workdays. But after one too many commutes with a heavy bag on my shoulders, I decided to try conduct a little experiment. I ditched my laptop for a week and committed to using an ultra-portable tablet during this time period. If your day involves a lot of social media heavy-lifting or typing, a tablet could be an easy fix for a lot of your problems. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

My biggest fear? That I’d be running back to my bulky laptop within a day or day and that this change - no matter how temporary - would impact my overall productivity severely. From a working professional's perspective, juggling between multiple tabs, handling endless emails, researching and editing documents on a tablet instead of a laptop seems preposterous.

After spending week conducting this experiment, the results surprised me. Not only did I manage to leave the charger at home for most of the week, but I also discovered several productivity benefits that made everyday work easier. From improved portability and longer battery life to a cleaner, more flexible workspace, a lighter bag, the experience challenged many assumptions I had about modern work devices.

Laptop vs tablet: Which performs better? Here is where the tablet excelled and where I felt a laptop could be a better pick:

Feature Laptop Tablet Portability Heavier to carry, especially with charger and accessories Extremely lightweight and travel-friendly Battery Life Typically 6–12 hours depending on workload Often 10–16+ hours on a single charge Charging Convenience Larger power adapters, proprietary chargers on some models Compact USB-C chargers, often shared with smartphones Boot-Up & Wake Time Fast on modern laptops but not always instant Near-instant wake-up similar to smartphones Typing Experience Best-in-class for long-form writing and spreadsheets Good with keyboard accessories but less comfortable for extended sessions Multitasking Superior window management and multitasking capabilities Improved significantly but still limited compared to desktop OS Microsoft Office Usage Full desktop versions with advanced features Mobile versions may lack some advanced functions Web Browsing & Research Excellent for handling multiple tabs and workflows Smooth for casual research Video Conferencing Reliable for long meetings and presentations Excellent front cameras and portability for meetings on the go File Management Comprehensive file system access Simpler but often less flexible file management External Monitor Support Better multi-monitor support and display configurations Varies by model; premium tablets perform much better Performance for Heavy Tasks Ideal for coding, video editing, large spreadsheets, and design work Best suited for light-to-moderate productivity workloads Touchscreen & Stylus Input Available on select models Major advantage for note-taking, sketching, and annotation Reading & Document Review Functional but less comfortable for handheld use Excellent for reading PDFs, reports, and presentations Desk Setup Clutter Requires charger, dock, and accessories Minimal accessories needed for most users Travel Productivity Productive but bulkier during commutes and flights Easier to use in tight spaces such as airplanes and trains App Ecosystem Full desktop software compatibility Mobile-first apps with increasing desktop-class capabilities Learning Curve Familiar workflow for most professionals May require workflow adjustments and accessory purchases Cost of Ownership Higher when including accessories and upgrades Can be more affordable, though premium keyboard cases add cost

Laptop vs tablet: Which one should you pick? Be it a tablet or a laptop, there is no one device that is ideal for everyone. The device that is better for you depends on the nature of your work. If your day involves a lot of social media heavy-lifting or typing, a tablet could be an easy fix for a lot of your problems. But if coding and AI-heavy apps is what you work on, a laptop might still be a better choice for you. So, here's which one works better for different workloads:

User Type Better Choice Writers & Journalists Tablet (with keyboard) Frequent Travelers Tablet Corporate Professionals Tablet for light-to-medium workloads Programmers & Developers Laptop Video Editors & Designers Laptop Students Tablet Spreadsheet-Heavy Users Laptop Hybrid Workers Tablet + External Keyboard Executives & Managers Tablet Power Users Managing Multiple Applications Tablet

Now that we have all details, here are the top tablets that you can use for your work.