I tested the Infinix Note Edge 5G: Great display and battery, but performance left me wanting more

Infinix Note Edge 5G review: Budget phones used to make you accept a few clear trade-offs. Build quality felt basic, screens looked average, and everyday performance often tested your patience. Over the years, that gap has started to shrink, and brands are trying to push more value into this segment. Infinix Note Edge 5G starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. (Ijaj Khan - HT) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less The Infinix Note Edge 5G, launched in India as the company’s first phone of 2026, is part of that effort. It introduces a new design direction for Infinix with a slim 7.2mm body, a 1.5K curved AMOLED display, and a large 6,500mAh battery. With a starting price of Rs. 21,999, it enters a crowded mid-range space. I have been using the Infinix Note Edge 5G for the past month as my secondary device to see how it handles daily tasks and whether it stands up to its claims. Here’s what stood out and what did not during my time with it in this detailed review.

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Infinix Note Edge 5G Review: Slim Profile and Functional Design

The Infinix Note Edge 5G is available in three colour options: Silk Green, Stellar Blue and Lunar Titanium. (Ijaj Khan -HT)

Smartphone design often shapes the first impression long before users explore specifications. In many cases, how a device looks and feels in the hand can influence buying decisions just as much as performance or camera quality. After spending some time with the Infinix Note Edge 5G, it is clear that the brand has focused strongly on making the device stand out visually while keeping the build practical. The first thing I noticed when picking up the phone was its slim profile. At just 7.2mm thick, the device feels noticeably thin, and the curved sides help it sit comfortably in the hand. The design does not try to look flashy, but it does create a clean and balanced feel during everyday use. The phone comes in three colour options: Silk Green, Stellar Blue and Lunar Titanium. I got the first one for the review. This finish has a soft, almost fabric-like texture when you run your fingers across it. It adds some grip and gives the phone a different look compared to the usual glossy or matte backs. The other two colours lean more towards a metallic style for those who prefer a more familiar appearance. The camera module on the back has a decorative layout that draws attention without looking excessive. Weight distribution also deserves mention. At 185g, the phone feels light enough for daily use, and the balance remains consistent whether you hold it in portrait or landscape mode. However, the smooth surface can make it a bit slippery. Thankfully, the box includes a rubberised protective case that significantly improves grip. One small detail that caught my attention is the bright green customizable button placed on the side. By default, it activates Infinix’s Folax AI assistant, but users can assign other functions to it as well. The rest of the button layout follows a familiar arrangement. The right side holds the power button, volume rocker and the customizable key, while the left side remains clean. All the buttons offer solid tactile feedback. Speaker grills are placed at both the top and bottom edges, which helps maintain balanced sound output. The bottom section also houses the main microphone, SIM tray and USB Type-C port. From the front, the curved display gives the phone a look that some users may find dated, since many newer phones have moved to flat panels. Personally, I still find curved screens comfortable for gestures. The bezels around the display are slightly thicker than what we see on some rivals, but they are not distracting during regular use. The punch-hole camera is also reasonably small, and the front sensors remain hidden. The device uses an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, and during my testing, it worked quickly and unlocked the device without errors. Most of the phone’s body is built from plastic, including the frame and rear panel. While some buyers prefer glass or metal, plastic keeps the device lighter and reduces the risk of cracks from minor drops. The chassis feels firm with almost no flex, which gives the phone a reassuring sense of durability. Infinix Note Edge 5G Review: Large and Bright Display

The Infinix Note Edge 5G features a 6.78-inch LTPS 3D curved AMOLED display. (Ijaj Khan -HT)

The display on the Infinix Note Edge 5G plays a big role in how the phone feels during daily use. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS 3D curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. In daily use, the screen feels large and immersive without being distracting. The curves on the edges are very mild, so they rarely cause accidental touches while scrolling or watching videos. At the same time, they add a subtle design element when you look at the device from the side. The panel is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which adds some reassurance for long-term use. Resolution is another area where the phone stands out. The 1.5K resolution gives this phone a noticeable edge in sharpness. Compared with rivals, the extra resolution makes text and video look slightly more refined. I noticed this especially when streaming videos on YouTube. The phone supports 1440p playback, which already looks detailed on this display. However, it does not go up to 4K streaming like some competitors, likely due to hardware limitations. Colour reproduction on this panel works well for everyday viewing. Videos, photos, and apps appear lively without looking unnatural. I also found the white balance comfortable during long reading sessions. The brightness levels help outdoors, too. With typical brightness around 700 nits and higher levels reaching 1,600 nits, the screen remains readable under sunlight most of the time. My main complaint relates to the refresh rate behaviour. The device runs at 120Hz across the interface, but newly installed apps default to 90Hz. This slightly breaks the smooth feel when switching between apps. You can change this manually in settings, but it is an extra step that many users may not notice. On the durability side, the smartphone carries an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance, and the wet touch feature keeps the screen responsive even when there’s light moisture. For a phone in this segment, that’s a practical addition. Infinix Note Edge 5G Review: Performance and Software

Infinix Note Edge 5G starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

The Infinix Note Edge 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, a mid-range chip released in 2026. On paper, it sits below the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and MediaTek Dimensity 7400 in the lineup, and that gap is visible in everyday use. In my time with the handset, regular tasks like messaging, browsing, and scrolling through social media worked fine most of the time. Apps opened quickly, and basic navigation felt responsive. However, the experience wasn’t always smooth. When several apps stayed active in the background, I noticed small pauses here and there. For example, while streaming music on YouTube Music and switching between apps, the device occasionally slowed down. Even pulling down the notification panel sometimes caused a brief stutter. That said, it's clear that this smartphone is aimed at people who only use a few everyday apps. If your routine mostly includes platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, and a few casual gaming sessions on BGMI Lite, the performance should be adequate. It may not chase benchmark scores, but for light use, it manages to get the job done without major trouble.

Benchmark test scores. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

On the software front, the Infinix Note Edge 5G comes with XOS 16, the company’s latest interface built on Android 16. After spending some time with it, the update feels like a clear shift in how Infinix wants its phones to behave. The interface carries light and glass-style effects across elements such as the quick settings panel and lockscreen keypad, which makes the layout feel a bit more lively during everyday use. Personalisation also gets more attention this time. XOS 16 adds new lockscreen clock styles, theme options, depth effects, and larger home screen icons. These changes make it easier to adjust the phone’s look without digging through too many menus. Infinix has also pushed several AI tools into the system. One of the more practical additions is AI Mind Hub, which collects screenshots and pulls out useful information when needed. There’s also a voice changer designed for gaming and an updated Folax AI assistant that works with models like Gemini, ChatGPT, and Grok. For long-term use, Infinix promises three Android upgrades and five years of security updates, which gives the device a decent support window. Infinix Note Edge 5G Review: Camera Performance

The Infinix Note Edge 5G features a 50MP primary rear camera and a 13MP front-facing camera. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Camera performance on the Infinix Note Edge 5G is built around a simple setup, but it still manages to deliver usable results in everyday situations. The phone carries a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and dual flash. There is no ultra-wide sensor here, so wide landscape shots or large group photos require stepping back a bit. On the front, the device includes a 13MP selfie camera, and both front and rear cameras support video recording up to 2K at 30fps.

Camera sample. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Camera sample. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Camera sample. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

In daily use, the main camera performs best when the lighting is good. During bright daylight, photos captured at the standard 1x view show clear details and balanced colours. Images look clean enough for social media and casual sharing. The camera also offers a 2x option, which relies on digital cropping. Detail levels drop slightly here, but the images still remain usable.

Camera sample. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Camera sample. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

One thing I noticed while shooting outdoors is that the phone sometimes struggles when the sun is directly above. In such conditions, contrast can look uneven, and parts of the image may appear slightly hazy. Outside of that situation, daylight photos generally come out well, with decent colour tones, controlled highlights, and shadows that still retain visible detail. Low-light photography is more limited. Without optical stabilisation, the camera finds it harder to keep images sharp in dim environments. As a result, photos can lose detail and show some grain. Bright light sources at night, such as street lamps, can also cause a glow around them.

Camera sample. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Camera sample. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Camera sample (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Portrait shots are acceptable for casual use. The phone manages natural skin tones most of the time, though edge detection around hair or complex backgrounds can occasionally look imperfect. For selfies, the 13MP front camera captures good detail. Skin tones lean slightly warm, but overall, the results remain suitable for quick social posts or video calls. Infinix Note Edge 5G Review: Battery and Charging Battery life is where the Infinix Note Edge 5G makes a strong case. Even with its slim build, the phone carries a 6,500mAh battery and ships with a 45W charger. In my use, a full charge from 0 percent to 100 percent takes around one and a half hours, which is acceptable though not the fastest in this range. The battery comfortably lasts more than a day with regular use. There is still room for software tuning, but the built-in AI charge protection helps keep the battery in better shape over time. Final Verdict The Infinix Note Edge 5G focuses on design, display, and battery life rather than raw performance. The slim 7.2mm body, curved AMOLED screen, and large 6,500mAh battery make it comfortable for daily use and long hours away from the charger. The display is sharp and bright, and the software promises long-term update support. However, the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor feels average for this price. Small stutters during multitasking and the lack of an ultra-wide camera also limit its appeal. At Rs. 21,999, the phone offers value for users who want a thin design, large display, and strong battery for everyday apps, streaming, and light gaming. But if performance, gaming, or camera versatility matter more, exploring alternatives in the same price range would be the better choice.