I tried multiple smart cameras, and these are the ones I’d recommend for better home surveillance
Wondering what’s happening at home when you’re away? These smart cameras help you stay connected, check live footage, and get alerts instantly anytime anywhere.
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I don’t look at smart cameras as gadgets anymore. I see them as tools that answer one simple question: what is happening at home when I am not there? Over the past few years, I have tested multiple setups across small flats and larger homes, and one thing is clear - setup has become simple, and control now sits fully on your phone. You no longer need complex wiring or constant supervision.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
Smart cameras today connect through Wi-Fi or mobile networks, send alerts in real time, and let you check live footage from anywhere. Whether you are tracking deliveries, keeping an eye on children, or checking on pets, these devices reduce uncertainty. Some models also link with voice assistants and other smart devices, so your home reacts based on activity.
Another shift I have seen is in video clarity and detection. Cameras now record in higher resolutions, and many can tell the difference between a person, a pet, or general movement. This helps avoid constant false alerts. Night monitoring has also improved, with both infrared and colour modes now available in several models.
If you are planning to install a camera for the first time or upgrade your current setup, here are five options that stand out based on features, usability, and value.
1. CP PLUS EZ-P34Q 3MP Smart Wi-Fi Camera
This smart camera works well for indoor use where full-room coverage is needed. It offers 3MP resolution (2304x1296) and supports wide movement with 342-degree pan and 60-degree tilt. In real use, this means one camera can cover most of a room without needing repositioning. It records at 15fps and uses H.265 compression to manage storage efficiently. The 4mm lens provides a balanced field of view for indoor spaces. For night use, it supports both infrared vision up to 30 metres and colour night mode using LED lighting.
The camera includes motion and human detection, along with tracking. You also get two-way audio and a built-in siren, which can act as a warning tool. It connects through the ezyLiv+ app and works with voice assistants like Google Home. Storage is flexible, with microSD support up to 256GB. For users who want a single indoor camera with full coverage and app control, this model keeps things simple without cutting key features.
2. Qubo Smart 360 Ultra 2K Wi-Fi Camera (Pack of 2)
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If you want coverage across multiple rooms, this pack from Qubo offers a practical setup. Each camera records in 4MP (2560x1440), giving sharper footage compared to standard 1080p models. The cameras support 350-degree pan and 67-degree tilt, along with a 107-degree field of view. In use, this reduces blind spots and helps track movement across the room. There is also a 10x digital zoom for closer inspection.
AI-based alerts detect people and motion, and the system can follow movement automatically. You also get two-way communication and a built-in alarm feature. Night vision ensures visibility in low-light conditions. Storage options include cloud and microSD support up to 1TB. The cameras work with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it easier to control them through voice commands.
For homes where more than one room needs monitoring, this dual pack offers better coverage without doubling setup effort.
3. HIKVISION DS-2DE2C400MWG-4G 4MP Camera
Not every location has stable Wi-Fi, and this is where Hikvision offers a practical solution. This camera uses 4G LTE via a nano SIM, so it stays connected even in remote or network-limited areas.
It records in 4MP resolution and uses a CMOS sensor with an F1.6 lens to capture footage even in low light conditions. The hybrid lighting system switches between infrared and white light, giving visibility up to 30 metres at night.
The camera supports 345-degree pan and 80-degree tilt, which helps cover outdoor spaces like entrances, shops, or open areas. It also includes human and vehicle detection, making alerts more relevant. Two-way audio allows communication, and the IP66 rating means it can handle dust and rain. Storage is supported through microSD cards up to 512GB. For users who cannot rely on Wi-Fi, this model ensures continuous monitoring without network dependency.
4. TP-Link Tapo C720 Smart Floodlight Camera
Outdoor security often needs both visibility and lighting. The TP-Link Tapo C720 combines a camera with a floodlight system. It records in 2K QHD (2560x1440) with a wide 153-degree diagonal field of view. The built-in floodlights deliver up to 2800 lumens, which helps capture colour footage at night and also acts as a deterrent.
The camera uses AI to detect people, pets, and vehicles. It also supports motion detection across a 270-degree range using PIR sensors. Alerts can be customised through the Tapo app, and you can define activity zones. Two-way audio is included, and the system can trigger alarms when needed. Storage options include microSD cards up to 512GB and cloud storage through Tapo Care. With IP65 weather resistance and wired power, this camera is suited for entry points like gates, driveways, and backyards.
5. DAHUA A1 3MP Indoor PAN/TILT Camera
For indoor monitoring focused on daily activity, the Dahua A1 provides a balanced option. It records in 3MP resolution and supports smooth video at 25fps. The camera offers 355-degree pan and 80-degree tilt, covering nearly the entire room. Through the DMSS app, users can control movement and view live footage. It includes AI-based detection for humans and pets, along with auto-tracking. Motion alerts notify users instantly, and two-way audio allows interaction when needed.
Night vision works up to around 10–15 metres, which is enough for most indoor setups. Storage is handled through microSD cards up to 256GB. Setup is straightforward over Wi-Fi, making it suitable for users who want a simple indoor monitoring system without complex installation.
|Attribute
|CP PLUS EZ-P34Q 3MP Wi-Fi Camera
|Qubo Smart 360 Ultra 2K 4MP Camera
|Hikvision DS-2DE2C400MWG-4G 4MP Camera
|TP-Link Tapo C720 Floodlight Camera
|Dahua Hero A1 3MP WiFi Camera
|Resolution
|3MP (2304×1296)
|4MP (2560×1440)
|4MP (2560×1440)
|4MP (2K QHD)
|3MP (2304×1296)
|Camera Type
|Indoor PT (Pan/Tilt)
|Indoor PT (Pack of 2)
|Outdoor PT (4G)
|Outdoor Floodlight
|Indoor PT
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi
|4G LTE (SIM-based)
|Wi-Fi (wired power)
|Wi-Fi
|Pan/Tilt Range
|342-degree / 60-degree
|350-degree/ 67-degree
|345-degree / 80-degree
|Fixed view
|355-degree / 80-degree
|Night Vision
|IR + Colour (LED)
|IR Night Vision
|Hybrid (IR + White Light)
|Full-colour (floodlight)
|IR Night Vision
|Night Range
|Up to 30m
|—
|Up to 30m
|Up to 30m
|~10–15m
|AI Detection
|Motion + Human tracking
|Person detection + tracking
|Human + vehicle detection
|Person, pet, vehicle detection
|Human + pet detection
|Audio
|Two-way + siren
|Two-way + alarm
|Two-way
|Two-way
|Two-way
|Storage
|microSD up to 256GB
|microSD up to 1TB + cloud
|microSD up to 512GB
|microSD up to 512GB + cloud
|microSD up to 256GB
|Weather Resistance
|No (Indoor)
|No (Indoor)
|IP66
|IP65
|No (Indoor)
|Special Feature
|Built-in siren
|Dual camera pack
|Works without Wi-Fi
|2800-lumen floodlight
|Auto-tracking
|Best Use Case
|Single-room monitoring
|Multi-room indoor setup
|No Wi-Fi areas / shops
|Entry gates / outdoors
|Kids/pets monitoring
|Typical Price Range
|Budget
|Mid-range (value pack)
|Mid–high
|High
|Budget–mid
Why Smart Cameras Make Sense Now
From my experience, the biggest shift is not just in features but in usability. You install a camera, connect it to an app, and you are ready to monitor your space. There is no need for constant manual checks, as alerts come directly to your phone.
Another factor is flexibility. You can start with one camera and expand later. Indoor models help track daily activity, while outdoor units focus on entry points and open areas. Options with 4G support solve connectivity gaps.
Storage choices also give control. You can keep footage locally or use cloud services depending on your needs. This avoids dependence on a single system.
If your goal is to stay informed about your home without being physically present, smart cameras now offer a clear and practical solution. The right choice depends on where you want to place it and how much coverage you need, but even a single camera can change how you monitor your space.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More