I tried multiple smart cameras, and these are the ones I’d recommend for better home surveillance

I don’t look at smart cameras as gadgets anymore. I see them as tools that answer one simple question: what is happening at home when I am not there? Over the past few years, I have tested multiple setups across small flats and larger homes, and one thing is clear - setup has become simple, and control now sits fully on your phone. You no longer need complex wiring or constant supervision. You can now monitor rooms, get alerts, and stay connected without complicated setup or effort with these smart cameras. (Pexels) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less Smart cameras today connect through Wi-Fi or mobile networks, send alerts in real time, and let you check live footage from anywhere. Whether you are tracking deliveries, keeping an eye on children, or checking on pets, these devices reduce uncertainty. Some models also link with voice assistants and other smart devices, so your home reacts based on activity. Another shift I have seen is in video clarity and detection. Cameras now record in higher resolutions, and many can tell the difference between a person, a pet, or general movement. This helps avoid constant false alerts. Night monitoring has also improved, with both infrared and colour modes now available in several models. If you are planning to install a camera for the first time or upgrade your current setup, here are five options that stand out based on features, usability, and value.

This smart camera works well for indoor use where full-room coverage is needed. It offers 3MP resolution (2304x1296) and supports wide movement with 342-degree pan and 60-degree tilt. In real use, this means one camera can cover most of a room without needing repositioning. It records at 15fps and uses H.265 compression to manage storage efficiently. The 4mm lens provides a balanced field of view for indoor spaces. For night use, it supports both infrared vision up to 30 metres and colour night mode using LED lighting. The camera includes motion and human detection, along with tracking. You also get two-way audio and a built-in siren, which can act as a warning tool. It connects through the ezyLiv+ app and works with voice assistants like Google Home. Storage is flexible, with microSD support up to 256GB. For users who want a single indoor camera with full coverage and app control, this model keeps things simple without cutting key features.

2. Qubo Smart 360 Ultra 2K Wi-Fi Camera (Pack of 2) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you want coverage across multiple rooms, this pack from Qubo offers a practical setup. Each camera records in 4MP (2560x1440), giving sharper footage compared to standard 1080p models. The cameras support 350-degree pan and 67-degree tilt, along with a 107-degree field of view. In use, this reduces blind spots and helps track movement across the room. There is also a 10x digital zoom for closer inspection. AI-based alerts detect people and motion, and the system can follow movement automatically. You also get two-way communication and a built-in alarm feature. Night vision ensures visibility in low-light conditions. Storage options include cloud and microSD support up to 1TB. The cameras work with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it easier to control them through voice commands. For homes where more than one room needs monitoring, this dual pack offers better coverage without doubling setup effort.

Not every location has stable Wi-Fi, and this is where Hikvision offers a practical solution. This camera uses 4G LTE via a nano SIM, so it stays connected even in remote or network-limited areas. It records in 4MP resolution and uses a CMOS sensor with an F1.6 lens to capture footage even in low light conditions. The hybrid lighting system switches between infrared and white light, giving visibility up to 30 metres at night. The camera supports 345-degree pan and 80-degree tilt, which helps cover outdoor spaces like entrances, shops, or open areas. It also includes human and vehicle detection, making alerts more relevant. Two-way audio allows communication, and the IP66 rating means it can handle dust and rain. Storage is supported through microSD cards up to 512GB. For users who cannot rely on Wi-Fi, this model ensures continuous monitoring without network dependency.

Outdoor security often needs both visibility and lighting. The TP-Link Tapo C720 combines a camera with a floodlight system. It records in 2K QHD (2560x1440) with a wide 153-degree diagonal field of view. The built-in floodlights deliver up to 2800 lumens, which helps capture colour footage at night and also acts as a deterrent. The camera uses AI to detect people, pets, and vehicles. It also supports motion detection across a 270-degree range using PIR sensors. Alerts can be customised through the Tapo app, and you can define activity zones. Two-way audio is included, and the system can trigger alarms when needed. Storage options include microSD cards up to 512GB and cloud storage through Tapo Care. With IP65 weather resistance and wired power, this camera is suited for entry points like gates, driveways, and backyards.

For indoor monitoring focused on daily activity, the Dahua A1 provides a balanced option. It records in 3MP resolution and supports smooth video at 25fps. The camera offers 355-degree pan and 80-degree tilt, covering nearly the entire room. Through the DMSS app, users can control movement and view live footage. It includes AI-based detection for humans and pets, along with auto-tracking. Motion alerts notify users instantly, and two-way audio allows interaction when needed. Night vision works up to around 10–15 metres, which is enough for most indoor setups. Storage is handled through microSD cards up to 256GB. Setup is straightforward over Wi-Fi, making it suitable for users who want a simple indoor monitoring system without complex installation.

Attribute CP PLUS EZ-P34Q 3MP Wi-Fi Camera Qubo Smart 360 Ultra 2K 4MP Camera Hikvision DS-2DE2C400MWG-4G 4MP Camera TP-Link Tapo C720 Floodlight Camera Dahua Hero A1 3MP WiFi Camera Resolution 3MP (2304×1296) 4MP (2560×1440) 4MP (2560×1440) 4MP (2K QHD) 3MP (2304×1296) Camera Type Indoor PT (Pan/Tilt) Indoor PT (Pack of 2) Outdoor PT (4G) Outdoor Floodlight Indoor PT Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 4G LTE (SIM-based) Wi-Fi (wired power) Wi-Fi Pan/Tilt Range 342-degree / 60-degree 350-degree/ 67-degree 345-degree / 80-degree Fixed view 355-degree / 80-degree Night Vision IR + Colour (LED) IR Night Vision Hybrid (IR + White Light) Full-colour (floodlight) IR Night Vision Night Range Up to 30m — Up to 30m Up to 30m ~10–15m AI Detection Motion + Human tracking Person detection + tracking Human + vehicle detection Person, pet, vehicle detection Human + pet detection Audio Two-way + siren Two-way + alarm Two-way Two-way Two-way Storage microSD up to 256GB microSD up to 1TB + cloud microSD up to 512GB microSD up to 512GB + cloud microSD up to 256GB Weather Resistance No (Indoor) No (Indoor) IP66 IP65 No (Indoor) Special Feature Built-in siren Dual camera pack Works without Wi-Fi 2800-lumen floodlight Auto-tracking Best Use Case Single-room monitoring Multi-room indoor setup No Wi-Fi areas / shops Entry gates / outdoors Kids/pets monitoring Typical Price Range Budget Mid-range (value pack) Mid–high High Budget–mid

Why Smart Cameras Make Sense Now From my experience, the biggest shift is not just in features but in usability. You install a camera, connect it to an app, and you are ready to monitor your space. There is no need for constant manual checks, as alerts come directly to your phone. Another factor is flexibility. You can start with one camera and expand later. Indoor models help track daily activity, while outdoor units focus on entry points and open areas. Options with 4G support solve connectivity gaps. Storage choices also give control. You can keep footage locally or use cloud services depending on your needs. This avoids dependence on a single system. If your goal is to stay informed about your home without being physically present, smart cameras now offer a clear and practical solution. The right choice depends on where you want to place it and how much coverage you need, but even a single camera can change how you monitor your space.