If I had 10,000 to upgrade my home security this Prime Day, here's exactly what I'd buy

Upgrading your home's security system seems like a weekend project filled with drilling holes, cutting through the home's main door, and running cables to connect various smart security devices to power outlets. While it may seem like a tedious and time consuming project, it doesn't have to be, at least not always. If I had a budget of ₹10,000 to safeguard my home this Prime Day 2026 sale, I would focus entirely on a wireless, easy to install home security devices that would fortify my home without drilling too much around the house.

Amazon is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of home security devices. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The Amazon Prime Day 2026 has brought some of the smart security cameras, smart doorbells and smart door locks to their lowest prices ever. But there's a catch. All of these discounts and offers end tonight when the Prime Day 2026 sale ends. So, if you want to upgrade the security of your home, now would be a good time to do so. For your ease, I’ve put together a foolproof list of smart home security devices under ₹10,000 that protect your home and alerts you phone the second an anomaly or an intruder is detected. But before I get into list, take a look at the top offers available as a part of the Prime Day 2026 sale, before it ends tonight.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale offers

- 10% instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank credit card, SBI credit and debit cards

- 5% extra cashback for Prime users on payments made using Amazon Pay UPI and select bank payments

- 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

- 10% cashback on Amazon Pay Later scheme

- No-cost EMI option

Best smart home security devices under ₹ 10,000

The Godrej Catus Touch Smart Digital Lock is designed for homeowners who want keyless convenience without making the jump to a fully connected smart lock. Its sleek black finish and minimalist keypad complement modern wooden doors, while the sturdy build adds a premium touch to your main entrance. The touch-enabled PIN keypad is easy to use and is paired with a traditional mechanical key for backup access. With anti-peep password protection, auto-lock functionality, and a durable lock body, it balances convenience and security. Since it doesn't rely on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, it also avoids app-related complexities while delivering dependable everyday access.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 1 year, low-battery indicator with emergency power support Connectivity Features Standalone digital lock (No Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity) Ways to Unlock PIN Code, Mechanical Key Smart Security Features Auto Lock, Anti-Peep (Fake PIN) Password, Wrong Password Alarm, Low Battery Alert, Emergency Power Backup Reasons to Buy Elegant design Ease to use Reliable performance Reasons to Avoid No fingerprint or smartphone app support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smart lock to be of good quality, with professional installation and reliable performance. They appreciate its appearance, simple interface, and thorough feature explanations, considering it a value for money. The service has also received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart lock for its ease of use.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential combines a sleek matte-black finish with a modern, minimalist design. Its touch-sensitive keypad is responsive and easy to use, while the integrated fingerprint scanner offers quick access with minimal effort. Although it doesn't feature a display, the illuminated keypad ensures easy operation even in low-light conditions. The lock supports multiple unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, mechanical key, and mobile app control via Bluetooth, making it highly versatile.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 12 months; low-battery notification and emergency USB power backup Connectivity Features Bluetooth connectivity via the Qubo mobile app Ways to Unlock Fingerprint, PIN Code, RFID Card, Bluetooth App, Mechanical Key Smart Security Features Auto Lock, Anti-Peep Password, Tamper Alarm, Wrong PIN Alert, Activity Logs, Temporary PINs, Low Battery Alert, Emergency USB Power Backup Reasons to Buy Elegant design Provides high security Reliable performance Reasons to Avoid No fingerprint or smartphone app support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the door lock to be of top-notch quality, with flawless operation in all modes and easy setup using the app. Moreover, the installation process is great, and customers consider it a great investment for home security, appreciating its premium design and multiple unlocking options.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart lock for its security features and reliability.

This Atomberg smart door lock features a premium stainless steel finish with a sleek, modern design that blends seamlessly with modern wooden doors. Its minimalist touch keypad is backlit for easy operation in low-light conditions, while the integrated fingerprint sensor enables fast and secure access. Although it doesn't include a display screen, the responsive touch controls and voice prompts make everyday use intuitive. The lock supports multiple unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, mobile app, mechanical key, and remote access, making it a versatile choice.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 12 months; low-battery alert with emergency Type-C USB power backup Connectivity Features Fingerprint, PIN Code, RFID Card, Bluetooth App, Mechanical Key Ways to Unlock Fingerprint, PIN Code, RFID Card, Bluetooth App, Mechanical Key Smart Security Features Auto Lock, Anti-Peep Password, Tamper Alarm, Wrong Password Alarm, Temporary PIN Sharing, Activity Logs, Low Battery Alert, Emergency USB Type-C Power Backup Reasons to Buy Elegant design Provides high security Reliable performance Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Wi-Fi-based remote access requires an additional gateway

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smart lock to be of good quality, with one noting its premium feel. The installation process is straightforward, with one customer highlighting the dedicated installation service, and the lock works well with all six unlocking options. They appreciate its sleek appearance, user-friendly operation, and consider it ideal for new homes.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart lock for its ease of use and security features.

This Trueview compact indoor smart surveillance device is designed for full-room visibility with its 360° pan-and-tilt robotic movement. Its 3MP (2304×1296) sensor delivers crisp, detailed footage with enhanced clarity, while All-Time Color Night Vision ensures true-to-life colour reproduction even in low light. The modern dome-style design blends easily into home interiors without being intrusive. Equipped with two-way audio, smart tracking, and real-time mobile alerts, it keeps you connected at all times.

Specifications Camera 3MP (2304 × 1296) HD sensor with 10x digital zoom and pan-tilt Night Vision All-Time Color Vision + Infrared/Smart night modes for full-color low-light clarity Battery Life Wired supply Connectivity Features 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, QR code setup, cloud & microSD support up to 256GB Smart Security Features Human detection, motion detection, tampering alert, smart tracking, mobile notifications, two-way audio, preset points, remote monitoring Reasons to Buy Good video quality Wide field of view Good motion detection Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality, offering crystal clear images both day and night with a wide viewing angle that covers important areas, and appreciate its simple installation process. The video quality and motion detection features receive positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart security camera for its video quality and field of view.

This CP PLUS CP-E25Q Smart Wi-Fi Security Camera features a compact, modern dome-style design that fits seamlessly into any home or office setup. Its 2MP Full HD sensor delivers crisp, detailed video with improved colour reproduction, ensuring clearer visuals for day-to-day monitoring. It gets an infrared night vision feature that enhances low-light performance, while the wide-angle lens reduces blind spots for better coverage. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, users can access live feeds, recordings, and alerts directly via the mobile app.

Specifications Camera 2MP Full HD (1080p) indoor security camera with wide-angle lens Night Vision Infrared night vision up to approx 10–15 meters (black & white in low light) Battery Life Wired supply Connectivity Features 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, CP PLUS mobile app support, cloud storage & microSD card support Smart Security Features Motion detection alerts, human activity detection, two-way audio, real-time notifications, remote live viewing, video playback Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Wide field of view Good motion detection Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to offer good picture quality, simple installation, and dependable performance. Many users appreciate the CP PLUS brand reliability and the convenience of remote monitoring through the mobile app.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart security camera for its video quality and field of view.

The Qubo Smart Cam delivers full-room surveillance with its sleek, compact dome design and 360° field of view. Its 3MP Ultra HD sensor captures sharp, detailed visuals with improved colour accuracy, while Color Night Vision ensures clear, natural-looking footage even in low light. It is powered by AI, which offers intelligent person detection that reduces false alerts and triggers instant intruder warnings. Its built-in Wi-Fi connectivity enables seamless remote viewing, playback, and control through the Qubo app.

Specifications Camera 3MP Ultra HD (1296p) sensor with 360° pan, tilt & 10x digital zoom Night Vision Color Night Vision Battery Life Wired supply Connectivity Features 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Qubo app support, cloud storage & microSD card support Smart Security Features AI Person Detection, Intruder Alarm Siren, Motion Detection, Two-Way Talk, Real-Time Alerts, Smart Tracking Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Wide field of view Good night vision Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this security camera to be the best home security option with clear picture quality and excellent night vision that provides a very clear view even in low light conditions. The camera is easy to install and set up, and customers appreciate its motion detection features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart security camera for its video quality and night vision feature.

The Wipro Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro features a sleek, minimalist black design that blends seamlessly with modern home entrances while delivering powerful front-door security. Its 3MP Full HD camera captures sharp 1296p video with improved clarity and natural colour reproduction, ensuring you can clearly identify visitors even in varying lighting conditions. It gets a wide 120° field of view helps eliminate blind spots, while built-in night vision ensures visibility after dark. With Wi-Fi connectivity and the Wipro Home app, you can see, hear, and speak to visitors remotely.

Specifications Camera 3MP Full HD (1296p) camera with 120° wide-angle Fresnel lens Night Vision Infrared night vision with automatic light switching for low-light clarity Battery Life Wired supply Connectivity Features 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, mobile app control, instant mobile video calling, remote live view Smart Security Features AI motion detection (PIR sensor), intruder alerts, two-way audio, instant visitor notifications, night vision recording Reasons to Buy Easy installation Wide angle of view Reasons to Avoid Average quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the doorbell's installation process seamless. They also like its wide angle of view.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart doorbell for its wide angle of view and ease of installation.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of smart security devices such as security cameras, doorbells and smart door locks. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of security cameras, doorbells and smart door locks across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their night vision technology, smart features, security features and battery life. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying the best home security products What should I look for in a good home security camera? Look for Full HD or higher resolution, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity. AI features like person detection are a bonus for reducing false alerts.

What is the difference between infrared and color night vision? Infrared night vision shows black-and-white footage in low light, while color night vision captures more natural-looking, detailed visuals, making it easier to identify people and objects.

Are smart doorbells worth it for Indian homes? Yes, smart doorbells help you see and talk to visitors remotely, monitor deliveries, and improve front-door security—especially in apartments and gated homes.

What features should I expect in a video doorbell? Key features include HD video, motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, mobile alerts, and wide-angle viewing to cover your entire doorway.

What happens if the smart lock battery dies? Most smart locks have emergency power backup options like USB or mechanical keys, allowing you to unlock the door even during battery failure.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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