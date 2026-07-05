From LG to Lloyd, these Amazon Prime Day Day 2 split AC deals at up to 50% off impressed me the most

Best Amazon Prime Day deals I found on split ACs from bron top brands. By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day Sale has brought significant discounts on split air conditioners across leading brands, making it one of the better opportunities to upgrade your home cooling system. From energy-efficient inverter ACs and convertible cooling modes to Wi-Fi-enabled smart models and high-capacity units for larger rooms, buyers can choose from a wide range of options at reduced prices. With so many models available, comparing features, energy ratings, cooling capacity, and long-term running costs can quickly become confusing. To make the decision easier, we've shortlisted some of the best split AC deals currently available on Amazon. These picks offer a strong mix of fast cooling performance, copper condensers, inverter technology, smart features, and reliable after-sales support across different budgets. Whether you're replacing an old AC or buying one for a new home, these Prime Day Day 2 offers are worth considering before the discounts end or popular models go out of stock.

Available at 55% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, this Voltas 1.5-ton inverter AC is an excellent choice for buyers who want a balance of energy efficiency, dependable cooling and value for money. It is well-suited for medium-sized rooms and frequent daily use, thanks to its 5-star energy rating, inverter compressor and 4-in-1 adjustable cooling modes. It is a practical option for households looking to reduce electricity bills without spending on premium smart features.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.00, 2025 BEE Rating) Suitable Room Size 111–150 sq. ft. Convertible Modes 4-in-1 Adjustable Cooling Maximum Operating Temperature Up to 52°C Reasons to buy Energy-efficient inverter compressor with 4-in-1 convertible cooling. Copper condenser ensures durable performance and low maintenance. Reason to avoid No built-in Wi-Fi or smart app connectivity. Star rating changes under the new 2026 BEE guidelines.

When should you consider buying this AC? Choose this AC if you need an energy-efficient air conditioner for regular daily use and prefer reliable cooling over advanced smart features.

2. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC with Expandable Technology (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3100HP RSQG318HGXA, White) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Unlike most air conditioners, this Hitachi model offers both cooling and heating, making it a practical choice for regions with extreme summers and cold winters. Available at 40% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, it combines Expandable Technology, a copper condenser and reliable inverter performance, making it ideal for buyers who want year-round comfort from a single appliance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.80) Suitable Room Size 111–150 sq. ft. Special Feature Hot & Cold with Expandable Technology Maximum Operating Temperature Up to 52°C Reasons to buy Provides both cooling and heating in one appliance. Durable copper condenser with reliable cooling performance. Reason to avoid Lower energy efficiency than newer 5-star inverter ACs. Missing Wi-Fi and smart app controls.

When should you consider buying this AC? Choose this AC if you need both cooling during summers and heating during winters without investing in two separate appliances.

Available at 46% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, this Blue Star 1.5-ton inverter AC is a sensible choice for buyers who want better energy efficiency than a 3-star model without paying the premium for a 5-star AC. With 5-in-1 convertible cooling, Turbo Cool and Eco Mode, it delivers a good balance of performance, comfort and running costs for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 4 Star (ISEER 4.6) Suitable Room Size 111–150 sq. ft. Convertible Modes 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Condenser Coil 100% Copper Reasons to buy Good balance of energy efficiency and cooling performance. Turbo Cool and Eco Mode enhance comfort and power savings. Reason to avoid Lacks Wi-Fi and smart connectivity features. Warranty excludes gas charging and some consumable parts.

When should you consider buying this AC? Choose this AC if you want better energy savings than a 3-star model without spending significantly more on a 5-star AC.

If you live in a region with harsh summers, this Lloyd 1.5-ton inverter AC has features like Turbo Cool, 6-in-1 convertible cooling and operation up to 54°C. These make it a dependable everyday companion. It also includes PM2.5 and anti-viral filters for cleaner indoor air. It is currently available at a 40% discount on Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 4.47) Suitable Room Size Up to 160 sq. ft. Convertible Modes 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling Maximum Operating Temperature Up to 54°C Reasons to buy Effective cooling even in extreme heat. 6-in-1 convertible cooling offers greater flexibility. Reason to avoid Less energy-efficient than 5-star models. No built-in Wi-Fi or smart app support.

When should you consider buying this AC? Choose this AC if you need reliable cooling for extreme summers and want a feature-rich inverter AC without spending on premium models.

This Hisense 1.5-ton inverter AC is a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers who don't want to compromise on energy efficiency. It offers a 5-star rating, 5-in-1 convertible cooling and a PM2.5 filter at a competitive price. For households that use their AC regularly, it strikes a good balance between lower running costs, everyday comfort and essential features.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.1) Suitable Room Size 110–150 sq. ft. Convertible Modes 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Maximum Operating Temperature Up to 52°C Reasons to buy 5-star energy efficiency at an attractive price. PM2.5 filter and 4-way swing improve comfort and air quality. Reason to avoid Lacks smart features like Wi-Fi and voice control. Smaller service network compared to some established brands.

When should you consider buying this AC? Choose this AC if you want a budget-friendly 5-star inverter AC for regular daily use without paying extra for smart features.

BEST 3 STAR SPLIT AC 6. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper AR18NV3HFTRNNA Starflower) Loading Suggestions...

Available at 36% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, this Samsung 1.5-ton inverter AC is a good option for buyers who want dependable cooling from a trusted brand at a reasonable price. It focuses on the essentials with an inverter compressor, copper condenser and quiet operation, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms where the AC is used for a few hours each day.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.6) Suitable Room Size 111–150 sq. ft. Compressor Type Inverter Compressor Condenser Coil Copper Reasons to buy Reliable cooling with low-noise inverter operation. Copper condenser offers better durability and easier maintenance. Reason to avoid Lower energy efficiency than newer inverter AC models. Lacks convertible cooling and smart connectivity features.

When should you consider buying this AC? Choose this AC if you want a reliable inverter air conditioner from a trusted brand for moderate usage at an affordable price.

This Lloyd 1.5-ton inverter AC is designed for homes that rely heavily on air conditioning during the summer. It combines a high ISEER rating with practical features such as Ice Clean, DG Mode, Smart 4-Way Swing and 6-in-1 convertible cooling to deliver efficient performance throughout the day. If keeping electricity bills in check is just as important as staying comfortable, this model offers a compelling mix of savings and everyday convenience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.75) Suitable Room Size Up to 160 sq. ft. Convertible Modes 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling Maximum Operating Temperature Up to 54°C Reasons to buy High energy efficiency helps reduce electricity bills. Ice Clean and Smart 4-Way Swing enhance convenience. Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi or voice assistant support. Costs more upfront than a 3-star inverter AC.

When should you consider buying this AC? Choose this AC if your air conditioner runs for several hours every day and long-term energy savings matter more than the initial purchase price.

Designed for compact spaces, this LG 1-ton inverter AC is well-suited for bedrooms, study rooms and home offices where a larger AC would be unnecessary. Available at 25% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, it offers quiet operation and dependable cooling while keeping everyday power consumption under control.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star (2025 BEE Rating) Suitable Room Size Up to 110 sq. ft. Compressor Type Smart Inverter Condenser Coil Alloy Reasons to buy Quiet operation with a Smart Inverter compressor. Well-suited for compact rooms and everyday use. Reason to avoid Alloy condenser is less durable than a copper condenser. Lacks convertible cooling and smart connectivity features.

When should you consider buying this AC? Choose this AC if you need an affordable inverter model for a small room and use your air conditioner for a few hours daily. Amazon Prime Day offers worth checking Up to 10% instant bank discount: Eligible purchases made using SBI and Axis Bank credit or debit cards, including select EMI transactions, can receive an instant discount during the sale. 5% unlimited cashback: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn cashback on eligible Amazon purchases, helping reduce the overall effective price. Discounted Prime membership plans: The Annual Prime plan is available for ₹999 instead of ₹1,499, while Prime Lite costs ₹599/year and Prime Shopping Edition costs ₹299/year during the sale period. Additional savings through exchange offers: Exchanging an old appliance or device on eligible products can further reduce the final purchase price. Are Prime Day discounts on split ACs actually worth it? Yes. Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and premium split ACs often receive sizeable price cuts compared to their regular selling prices. You may also find additional bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options, making it easier to buy a better model while staying within your budget. Why have we picked these particular split ACs? These recommendations focus on more than just discounts. We've shortlisted models from trusted brands that offer features buyers commonly look for, including inverter compressors, convertible cooling modes, copper condensers, higher energy efficiency, fast cooling, and dependable customer support. The idea is to help you find products that deliver long-term value, not just temporary savings. Should you buy a split AC now or wait for another sale? If you're already planning to purchase an AC, Day 2 of Prime Day is a good time to buy. Many of the best-selling models are available at attractive prices, and combining sale discounts with bank offers can lead to meaningful savings. Waiting for another sale doesn't always guarantee lower prices, especially on popular models that tend to sell out quickly. Top 3 features of the best split ACs during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

ACs Capacity Suitable Room Size Compressor type Voltas 185V Vectra CAR 5-Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 111–150 sq. ft. Inverter Compressor Hitachi Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 111–150 sq. ft. Inverter Compressor Blue Star 4-Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 111–150 sq. ft. Inverter Compressor Lloyd 3-Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Up to 160 sq. ft. Inverter Compressor Hisense 5-Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 110–150 sq. ft. Inverter Compressor Samsung 3-Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 111–150 sq. ft. Inverter Compressor Lloyd 5-Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Up to 160 sq. ft. Inverter Compressor LG Smart Inverter Split AC 1 Ton Up to 110 sq. ft. Smart Inverter Compressor