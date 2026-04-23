If your TV feels small, these 85 inch smart TVs are the upgrade to look at

There comes a point where a regular TV no longer feels immersive enough, especially for movies, sports and high-quality streaming content. Once you experience a truly large screen, going back to smaller sizes can feel limiting.

A bigger screen that transforms everyday viewing into a cinematic experience.

This is where an 85 inch smart TV stands out as a premium upgrade. It brings a theatre-like experience into your living room with expansive visuals, better detail visibility and a more engaging viewing angle. Despite being a larger size, many models are now more accessible than before and come with advanced features like 4K resolution, HDR support and smart platforms. For those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup, this size offers a noticeably more immersive experience.

VW 85-inch QLED 4K Google TV delivers a large-screen viewing experience with Quantum Dot colour technology and HDR support for improved brightness and contrast. Running on Google TV, it offers access to streaming apps, voice control, and personalised recommendations. The slim bezel design enhances immersion, while decent built-in speakers support everyday viewing. It is positioned as a value-focused big-screen option, suitable for users wanting an affordable 85-inch QLED experience without entering premium pricing tiers.

Specifications Display 85-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Supported Audio Standard output Reasons to buy Affordable 85-inch QLED Google TV ecosystem Reasons to avoid Average audio output Limited premium features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its large display and value pricing, though some mention average sound quality and performance compared to premium brands.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for a budget-friendly 85-inch QLED experience with smart features and decent everyday performance.

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{{^usCountry}} TCL 85T8C offers a massive 85-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for cinematic viewing. MEMC technology ensures smoother motion during sports and action scenes, while Google TV provides access to apps and voice control. The slim metallic design enhances aesthetics, and the large screen makes it ideal for spacious living rooms. It balances performance and pricing well, offering premium features like Dolby support at a more accessible price point. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TCL 85T8C offers a massive 85-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for cinematic viewing. MEMC technology ensures smoother motion during sports and action scenes, while Google TV provides access to apps and voice control. The slim metallic design enhances aesthetics, and the large screen makes it ideal for spacious living rooms. It balances performance and pricing well, offering premium features like Dolby support at a more accessible price point. {{/usCountry}}

Specifications Display 85-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Dolby Vision Audio Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Dolby Vision and Atmos support Smooth motion handling Reasons to avoid Requires large room Audio could be stronger

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the massive screen size and Dolby support, though some mention average speaker output for such a large television.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for immersive viewing with Dolby features at a competitive price.

Toshiba 85C450NP is an 85-inch 4K LED Smart TV powered by Google TV, offering access to apps, voice search, and personalised recommendations. It supports HDR for improved contrast and colour reproduction, delivering a balanced viewing experience. The design is clean and minimal, suitable for large living spaces. Positioned as a value-driven option, it focuses on essential smart features and reliable performance rather than high-end display technologies.

Specifications Display 85-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Supported Audio Standard Reasons to buy Reliable performance Simple smart interface Reasons to avoid No advanced display tech Basic audio setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it reliable and easy to use, though some mention it lacks premium display features compared to QLED options.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for dependable large-screen viewing with straightforward smart functionality.

Toshiba Z570RP 85-inch 4K Smart TV is designed as a premium offering with enhanced picture processing and HDR support. It focuses on delivering improved contrast, colour depth, and smoother motion for cinematic viewing. The large display suits spacious rooms, while smart features ensure access to streaming platforms. Compared to entry models, it offers better performance tuning and display quality, making it a suitable upgrade option for users seeking a refined viewing experience.

Specifications Display 85-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD HDR Supported OS Smart platform Motion Processing Enhanced Reasons to buy Better picture processing Premium build feel Reasons to avoid Higher price than basic models Limited brand ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its improved picture quality and performance, though some feel it is priced higher compared to similar alternatives.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for upgraded display performance and better overall viewing quality.

Acer 85-inch QLED 4K Google TV combines Quantum Dot display technology with Google TV smart features for a balanced entertainment setup. It offers vibrant colours, HDR support, and smooth navigation through apps and voice commands. The large screen size enhances immersion, while the design remains sleek and modern. Positioned as a value-focused QLED option, it aims to deliver premium visual quality at a relatively competitive price compared to established brands.

Specifications Display 85-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Supported Audio Standard Reasons to buy Vibrant QLED colours Competitive pricing Reasons to avoid Average sound Newer TV brand perception

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vibrant display and value pricing, though some mention that audio quality could be improved.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable QLED visuals with Google TV smart features.

Hisense 85U7Q is an 85-inch 4K Smart TV designed for high performance with advanced display technology and strong brightness output. It supports HDR formats and delivers improved contrast and colour accuracy, making it suitable for movies and sports. The smart interface allows easy access to streaming platforms, while gaming features enhance responsiveness. Positioned as a performance-focused option, it appeals to users wanting strong picture quality without paying flagship prices.

Specifications Display 85-inch LED/QLED Resolution 4K UHD HDR Supported OS Smart platform Gaming Features Yes Reasons to buy Strong brightness and contrast Good gaming performance Reasons to avoid UI may vary by region Audio not premium

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its bright display and smooth performance, though some mention the interface could feel slightly inconsistent.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for strong picture performance and gaming capabilities at a competitive price.

Sony BRAVIA K-85S30 delivers premium 85-inch 4K viewing powered by Sony’s advanced picture processing technology. It offers accurate colours, smooth motion, and improved upscaling for lower-resolution content. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance cinematic experiences, while Google TV provides seamless smart features and voice control. Known for reliability and display quality, Sony positions this model as a premium choice for users seeking refined visuals and consistent performance across different content types.

Specifications Display 85-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD Processor Sony Engine HDR Dolby Vision Audio Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Excellent picture processing Premium build quality Reasons to avoid Expensive External soundbar recommended

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the natural colours and smooth performance, though many suggest adding a soundbar for better audio.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for premium Sony picture quality and reliable long-term performance.

TCL 85C72K features QD Mini LED technology, combining Quantum Dot colour with Mini LED backlighting for superior brightness and contrast control. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive audio-visual performance. The 85-inch display enhances cinematic viewing, while Google TV provides a modern smart interface with voice control. Designed for premium home theatre setups, it offers better local dimming and colour accuracy compared to standard LED or QLED models.

Specifications Display 85-inch QD Mini LED Resolution 4K UHD HDR Dolby Vision OS Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Excellent brightness and contrast Premium display technology Reasons to avoid Higher price Requires large viewing space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the exceptional brightness and contrast, noting it delivers a near theatre-like experience at home.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for advanced Mini LED performance and immersive cinematic viewing.

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV

Room size and viewing distance: A larger screen works best in spacious rooms with adequate viewing distance for comfortable viewing.

Display technology: QLED, OLED or LED panels offer different levels of brightness, contrast and colour accuracy.

Resolution and picture quality: 4K resolution is essential at this size to maintain clarity and detail.

Audio performance: Stronger built-in speakers or external audio support can enhance the overall experience.

Connectivity options: Multiple ports and smart features improve compatibility with devices and streaming platforms.

Why should you consider upgrading to an 85 inch smart TV?

A larger screen provides a more immersive viewing experience, especially for movies and sports. It allows viewers to notice finer details and enjoy content in a way that feels closer to a theatre setup at home.

Is this size suitable for everyday use?

Yes, when placed in a suitable room with proper viewing distance, it can be comfortable for daily viewing, including streaming, live TV and gaming.

Are large screen TVs worth the investment?

For users who prioritise entertainment quality, a larger screen can offer a noticeable improvement in immersion and overall viewing satisfaction, making it a worthwhile upgrade.

Top 3 features of best 85 inch smart TV

Smart TV Type HDR OS VW 85GQ1 QLED Yes Google TV TCL 85T8C LED Dolby Vision Google TV Toshiba C450NP LED Yes Google TV Toshiba Z570RP LED Yes Smart OS Acer 85" QLED QLED Yes Google TV Hisense U7Q LED/QLED Yes Smart OS Sony K-85S30 LED Dolby Vision Google TV TCL C72K Mini LED Dolby Vision Google TV

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FAQs Do I need a large room for this screen size? A bigger room with proper viewing distance helps ensure a comfortable and immersive experience.

Is wall mounting recommended for large TVs? Wall mounting can help save space and provide better viewing angles for large screens.

Do these TVs support streaming apps? Most smart TVs include built-in apps for popular streaming platforms.

Is picture quality good on such large screens? With 4K resolution and modern display technology, large screens can still deliver sharp and detailed visuals.

Can I connect gaming consoles to these TVs? Yes, they include ports that support gaming consoles and other external devices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi ...Read More For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read Less

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