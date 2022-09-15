'If...else build a start-up': Google shares quirky tweet to mark Engineers Day

India is celebrating National Engineer’s day today on September 15 to remember the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya, often regarded as the first civil engineer of India.

Tech giant Google has also joined the country’s celebration of acknowledging the work of engineers for the nation's development. Google has taken to Twitter, in a rather innovative way, to compliment the calibre of Engineers.

In a tweet posted from Google India's official Twitter handle, the search engine has paid its gratitude through a computer programming code. Applauding the never say die spirit of engineers, Google has tweeted an algorithm having a popular ‘if and else statement’ program. Here, ‘if’ and ‘else’ have input as the grade scored by the engineer (during under graduate studies) while the output is the career choice of the engineer after completion of the engineering course.

According to the algorithm, the ‘if statement’ is executed when Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) is less than or equal to 7 and then the output is the engineer will choose to build his own start-up.

The engineer will go for a job only when the grades are higher. When the grades are over 7, then the ‘else’ statement is executed, prompting that the engineer will take a job as his further career choice.

There?s no business idea an engineer hasn?t thought of 👀 💡 pic.twitter.com/uN4j17JYPK — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 15, 2022

This tweet shows passion is more important than marks for building a start-up. It shows that although they study hardcore technology subjects, their mind is often populated with various ideas, even of altogether different streams. It also appreciates the invincible attitude of engineers who don’t feel lost if they score low but develop an alternative, maybe better, opportunity.

Born on September 15, 1860, in Mysore Kingdom (now Mysuru), Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya architected numerous projects which proved to be pivotal in the development journey of both – pre and post independent India. In one of his speeches, he envisaged the path of nation building. He said, “The way to build a nation is to build a good citizen. The majority of the citizens should be efficient, of good character and possess a reasonably high sense of duty.”