Indian-origin man trusted with Google's big money making unit, likely to sign massive billion dollar deal with...

Karthik Narain, an Indian-origin tech veteran recently hired by Google Cloud as Chief Product and Business Officer, is now poised to play a pivotal role in one of the company’s biggest upcoming deals, a potential multibillion-dollar partnership with AI research firm Anthropic. The move comes as Google Cloud seeks to translate its technology leadership into significant enterprise revenue. Narain joined Google Cloud from Accenture, taking charge of product, engineering, AI and cloud go-to-market efforts.(Pexels)

Strategic hire as Google Cloud pushes for scale

Narain joined Google Cloud from Accenture, taking charge of product, engineering, AI and cloud go-to-market efforts. He arrives at a moment when Google Cloud is under pressure to convert its large “backlog” into actual revenue growth.

Why the Anthropic deal matters

Google Cloud is reportedly in discussions with Anthropic, a leading AI firm known for its Claude language models, about a potential strategic agreement that could involve tens of billions of dollars in cloud infrastructure, AI-model deployment and enterprise services. Such a deal would boost Google Cloud’s place in the AI ecosystem and align with Narain’s mission to monetise at scale.

What’s at stake

For Narain, this deal could be his first major test in the new role, delivering results that prove Google Cloud’s ability to win high-value deals just as its rivals continue to invest heavily in AI infrastructure. Analysts say success will require simplified offers, clear value for enterprise clients, and seamless integration of products and services.

With Narain at the helm of critical product and business functions, Google Cloud is signalling it is ready to play in the big league of enterprise AI deals. A successful partnership with Anthropic would be a strong indicator that Google’s cloud business is moving from promise to profit.