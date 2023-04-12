Indian-origin techie says humans can now ‘live’ after death. Suggests this…

Indian-origin computer scientist Pratik Desai recently asked to start recording voice samples of loved ones regularly so that they could ‘live’ even after their death. The scientist said with enough transcript data, new voice synthesis and video models, “there is a 100% chance that they will live with you forever after leaving physical body”. Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken in March.(REUTERS)

“Start regularly recording your parents, elders and loved ones. With enough transcript data, new voice synthesis and video models, there is a 100% chance that they will live with you forever after leaving physical body. This should be even possible by end of the year,” Desai said on Twitter.

Also read: Bill Gates says age of artificial intelligence has begun, lists these risks, potential

Earlier, metaverse firm Somnium Space came up with ‘Live Forever’, which is an AI-based feature aims to allow individuals to talk to their loved ones in the metaverse. According to company's CEO Artur Sychov, people can store data on the way their loved ones talk, walk or sound until they die. They can later be brought back from the dead as an online avatar.

Similarly, another US-based tech company named Deepbrain introduced ‘Re;momory’ that allows people to meet with their loved ones, who they have lost, in a private spaces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON