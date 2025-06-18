Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ brings new 6GB+128GB variant in India: Check price, availability and more

Infinix has expanded its NOTE 50s 5G+ lineup in India with a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This addition follows the earlier launch of the 8GB RAM versions that came with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Let’s take a look at what price this new model is available at and its availability. Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ gets a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in India. (Infinix)

Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+: 6GB+128GB Model Price and Availability

The new 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant of Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ is priced at Rs. 14,999. It will go on sale starting June 23 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. This new addition aims to offer more options to consumers at a lower price point. Additionally, the device is available in Ruby Red and Titanium Grey with metallic colour options. A unique Marine Drift Blue variant features a vegan leather back panel with microencapsulation technology, offering a subtle fragrance made up of marine, lemon, lily of the valley, amber, and vetiver notes.

Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+: Specifications and Features.

The Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen supports 10-bit colour depth and offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display also includes Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. Under the hoof, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in higher variants. The handset runs on the Android 15-based XOS 15 operating system.

For photography, the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 main rear camera capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. The front-facing camera comes with a 13MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The device also supports dual video capture and includes AI-powered features like the Folax AI assistant, AI wallpaper generator, AIGC Mode, and AI Eraser.

Furthermore, the handset houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, which allows it to a fully charged in about an hour, claims the company. The device has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance and meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking and security.