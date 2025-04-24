Instagram Edits: 5 useful hacks to create videos quickly

Instagram has officially launched its video-editing app “Edits” globally, bringing advanced editing tools to smartphones. This new app competes with several mobile video editing tools, including CapCut and TikTok. However, the Edits app has taken one step ahead by bringing exclusive editing features such as green screen, inspiration section, insights, and much more. Keeping this in mind, we explored the app to examine how Instagram’s Edits app could be a game changer and help creators edit videos on to go. During the process, we found 5 useful editing features that may come in handy to creators and are new to video editing tools. Know about these 5 game-changing hacks of Instagram’s new Edits app.(Instagram)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason

Instagram Edits app: 5 game-changing features

Caption Generator: Earlier, we used to rely on third-party AI tools to generate video captions; however, with the Edits app, users can generate captions seamlessly. It also enables users to select from a variety of text fonts, font colours, add text animations, and more, bringing ease to video editing. Extract audio from reels: Since the Edits is integrated with Instagram, users can access all their saved reels on the video editing app and extract the same trending audio for their reels. Furthermore, it also includes an “Inspiration” section where users can get new ideas and extract similar audio. Object overlay: With most mobile video editing apps, it's quite tricky to overlay multiple photos and videos. With the Edits app, you can overlay objects as well as videos, providing layered effects. This is another useful feature addition which can come in handy to users.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air design ‘leaked’ in new hands-on video, here’s how it may look

4. Green screen: If you shoot videos via the Edits app, you can select the green background icon just below the music, which will change the background. Then, you can click on the “Change background” option and select an image or video for the background. This is one of the most intuitive and useful editing tools.

5. Insights tab: The Edits app also includes an Insights tab where users can track their Instagram reel engagement. This tab will include reel views, reach, net followers, shares, and all the necessary information you need to track your account progress as a creator.

Mobile finder: iPhone 16 LATEST price, specs and all details

The above-listed features are just a few offerings of the Edits app, and it includes a lot more, with features like sound effects, transition animation, music library, and much more. Meta has also assured that the Edits app will get several new updates for collaboration, creativity, and AI in the coming months.