Home / Technology / Instagram recovers after global outage affecting thousands of users

Instagram recovers after global outage affecting thousands of users

Reuters |
May 22, 2023 06:30 AM IST

Instagram outage: More than 180,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram at the peak of the outage.

Meta Platform Inc's Instagram was back up for most users, the company said on Sunday, after a technical issue that disrupted services to thousands of people had been resolved.

Instagram down: The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption. (Reuters)
Instagram down: The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption. (Reuters)

Read here: Instagram may unveil Twitter-like text-based app in June: Report

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 100,000 incidents in the United States, 24,000 in Canada and over 56,000 in Britain.

More than 180,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram at the peak of the outage.

Instagram was down for some users on Sunday from around 5:45 p.m. EST (2145 GMT), according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of outages eased to just over 7,000 reports as of 8:30 p.m. EST.

Read here: Instagram recovers from outage; what Meta-owned service said on problem?

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out