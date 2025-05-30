Instagram users can now share full 3:4 aspect ratio photos and that means no cropping

If you use Instagram and are even remotely interested in photography, you would know about the common inconvenience that came with the platform: having to crop most of your mobile camera images to post them. But now, if you capture 3:4 images, Instagram finally allows you to post them as is, without cropping. This should give relief to many people, including creatives.(Pixabay)

This major announcement comes from the platform's head himself, Adam Mosseri. He posted on Threads that Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos, which is the format almost every phone camera defaults to. So, from now on, if you upload a 3:4 image, it will reflect as is, without having the need to crop it.

A Little Background

Previously, the maximum ratio that Instagram allowed was 4:5. This meant having to post taller images by adding borders, which, of course, ruined the experience for many people and required multiple steps. Now, this will no longer be a problem since the supported aspect ratio has become taller, your taller 3:4 images will fit perfectly as well.

This should give relief to many people, including creatives and designers who like to post portrait images but were previously limited by having to crop them.

What This Feature Brings

Instagram notes in their broadcast channel that while it does support 3:4 images, it will continue to support 1:1 square images and 4:5 aspect ratio images. This means more flexibility going forward. Instagram says that the new 3:4 aspect ratio photos will work with both single photo posts and carousels, so this applies to different content forms. We think this is going to help many people post their images as is, without having to compromise on the photo's resolution or content.

