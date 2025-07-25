Intel pulls back on mega‑factory plans: Can it survive the reset?

Intel is hitting the brakes. After years of over-promise and poor execution, the company’s new CEO Lip‑Bu Tan is radically rewriting strategy: shelving big investments in Europe, slashing the workforce, and delaying its next-gen chip ambitions. But can this reset help Intel rebalance for the AI era, or is it conceding ground to rivals? Intel is hitting the brakes.

Intel has officially abandoned multi-billion‑dollar manufacturing plans in Germany and Poland, including a futuristic chip fab and an assembly/testing facility. These projects had been on hold since 2024 and now are permanently scrapped. Their massive Ohio foundry, a $28 billion project, has been delayed again, moving farther into the future with no clear timeline.

Boss Tan's message: No more blank checks

Intel’s CEO is blunt: the company spent too much building capacity when demand didn’t exist. Now, future investments hinge on confirmed orders, not speculation. The company is consolidating ops too, shutting down Costa Rica assembly labs and shifting responsibilities to facilities in Vietnam and Malaysia.

Intel plans to cut about 15–20% of its core workforce, from nearly 99,500 to around 75,000 by year-end. Over 24,000 jobs are on the chopping block, primarily in middle management and non-core units. Its automotive chip division and the RealSense team are also getting spun off or wound down altogether.

Intel warned investors it may abandon the 14A technology unless it lands guaranteed customers, a move that would rearrange its entire foundry strategy. If that fails, it may retreat to its more basic 18A node (used only for internal products) instead of chasing bleeding-edge nodes.

These moves signal a major strategic shift. Intel is choosing survival over expansion, focusing on reducing waste and prioritizing core strengths like x86 CPUs and AI PCs, although its foundry dreams are now uncertain. But with rivals like TSMC and Samsung pulling ahead in chipmaking, Intel’s retreat may cost it relevance in high-performance markets.

Intel’s strategy reset under Lip‑Bu Tan marks a turning point. It steps back from pricey, risky manufacturing bets in favour of discipline, core focus, and pragmatism. It might just buy time, but the long-term challenge is wresting back market leadership. Whether this pragmatic pivot restores Intel’s mojo or signals a slow fade depends on execution and luck.