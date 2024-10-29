iOS 18.1 update rolled out in India, but why iOS 18.2 is the real deal?

Apple rolled out the awaited iOS 18.1 update globally with new features and Apple Intelligence. The update brings several AI-powered features and tools, making it one of the crucial iOS 18 updates for iPhone users. Apple has planned for a phased release to introduce the Apple Intelligence feature to its audience, therefore, the recent update only some basic features to get the AI journey started for iPhones. Know what iOS 18.2 has in store during the December update. (Apple )

iOS 18.1 includes AI features such as writing tools, call recording and summary, smart replies, notifications summary, redesigned Siri, and much more. However, just before the roll-out, Apple also released the iOS 18.2 developers beta which showcased some powerful Apple Intelligence features that we all have been waiting for since the iPhone 16 launch.

Why iOS 18.2 is hyped before launch?

Reports suggest that the iOS 18.2 update is expected to roll out in December 2024 with additional Apple Intelligence features. In beta, the company has included several advanced features which have become the talk of the town. Know what Apple has planned for the forthcoming iOS 18.2 release.

Visual Intelligence: This is an Apple Intelligence feature which is exclusive to only iPhone 16 series models. This feature works similarly to Google Lens but Apple has integrated AI to make it even smarter. With this feature, users can point the camera towards an object or place and the iPhone will provide all the necessary information about it. It can also be used for translating and copying text from documents and much more.

ChatGPT integration: With iOS 18.2, Apple is rumoured to finally have ChatGPT integration to iPhone, allowing iPhone users to access advanced conversational capabilities. This collaboration will also allow image and document understanding, making the usage hassle-free. Once rolled out, users can access ChatGPT directly from Siri.

Smarter Siri: As previewed at the WWDC 2024 event, Apple will finally roll out the smarter version of Siri which will have advanced capabilities such as Natural Language understanding, improved knowledge base, contextual awareness, enhanced voice recognition, and proactive assistance. This will allow users to use Apple’s voice assistance in several different ways and provide them with a more personalised experience and responses.

Genmoji and Image Playground: Genmoji is a new AI-powered feature for iPhone, allowing users to intuitive custom emojis with simple text prompts. This will allow users to bring personalised emoji with desired expressions. On the other hand, the Image Playgroup is a new iOS-based app that iPhone users can use to create images with text prompts. Users can provide descriptive text on what image they want to generate and they can also edit the style, colour, and tone of the image.

Image Wand: There are also rumours about Apple introducing sketch to image feature in the Notes app which will likely be called “Image Wand.” This feature may work similarly to Galaxy AI’s Sketch to Image feature that turns rough drawings into high-quality images.