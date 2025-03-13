iOS 18.4 is coming soon with these five big changes for the iPhone 16

iOS 18 has been a major update for the iPhone. Over the past year or so, multiple iterations—including iOS 18.1, 18.2, and 18.3—have introduced several new features to the iPhone 16 and the rest of the iPhone lineup. This, of course, includes Apple Intelligence, Visual Intelligence, and a whole host of other customisation features that were previously unavailable on an iPhone. Here’s a detailed Apple Intelligence timeline and what AI features are expected to roll out with gradual iOS 18 updates. (AFP)

Now, iOS 18.4’s third beta is out. This release, expected to roll out in a stable capacity soon, brings even more features, including prioritised notifications.

Also Read: OnePlus Pad 2 Pro key specifications including Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 10,000mAh battery tipped online - Details

Prioritised Notifications

Apple Intelligence introduces a new feature that allows users to prioritise notifications. This can be enabled by going to Settings > Notifications > Prioritised Notifications and toggling it on.

According to Apple’s description, this feature ensures that important notifications appear in a separate section on the Lock Screen, allowing users to catch up on what they may have missed. Of course, users can still swipe to view all notifications.

Visual Intelligence For iPhone 15 Pro Users

iPhone 15 Pro users finally gain access to Visual Intelligence via the Action Button. Previously, this feature was exclusive to the iPhone 16 series and was accessible through the Camera Control Button, which is only present on iPhone 16 models. Now, iPhone 15 Pro users can trigger Visual Intelligence using the Action Button.

Additionally, iPhone 16 users will be able to remap the Action Button to activate Visual Intelligence instead. To configure this, users can go to Settings > Action Button and select Visual Intelligence.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge battery size and other key features confirmed: Here’s what to expect

Apple Intelligence Comes To The Control Centre

A dedicated Apple Intelligence section has now been added to the Control Centre. This includes options such as Talk to Siri, Type to Siri, and triggering Visual Intelligence.

Pause App Downloads

Users can now pause app downloads directly from the App Store update list. Previously, pausing downloads was only possible from the Home Screen by long-pressing an app that was being downloaded.

This functionality is no longer limited to updates, it also applies to new app downloads.

Image Playground Gets A Boost

Image Playground, which debuted with iOS 18, received an upgrade in iOS 18.2. Now, Apple has introduced a brand-new image style called Sketch, which joins the existing styles Animation and Illustration.

Also Read: Vivo V50 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 9300+ chipset: Here’s what and when to expect