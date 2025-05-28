iOS 19 preview at WWDC 2025: Here’s how Apple is planning to make Siri ‘useful’ finally

Apple's AI-powered Siri has now become an awaited upgrade for iPhone users. While the promises were delayed due to rushed decisions and management constraints, Apple has confirmed to roll out the expected features in the coming years. However, no set timeline was provided, leaving customers disappointed. Now, the company is again fast-tracking the iOS 19 launch with expected AI enhancements. Several reports suggest that Apple is rigorously working to fix Siri, and it might have found a way to integrate AI for smart functions. Additionally, the iOS 19 update is expected to be the first step of slowly bringing AI-powered capabilities to iPhone’s popular voice assistant, Siri. Know what the plans are to fix Siri’s AI functionalities. Apple is likely to bring Siri’s AI capabilities with iOS 19. Know how Apple may have fixed the challenges.(Generated by ChatGPT)

Why Siri AI features were delayed

During the iOS 18 introduction, the AI-powered Siri preview was rushed even though the voice assistant was not ready or functional. A Bloomberg report further highlighted that the Siri team faced several challenges and engineering problems in integrating Apple Intelligence, causing the delay in a stable rollout.

Reportedly, the iOS 18 version of Siri has two systems, one that manages basic commands and the other that is designed to handle complex commands. However, combining these two systems came with several challenges, and the system encountered several bugs along the way. Later, Apple software SVP Craig Federighi acknowledged that none of the promised features are working.

Here is how Apple planned to fix Siri with iOS 19

Now, Apple is focused on improving and bringing Siri’s AI capabilities with iOS 19. Firstly, Apple’s AI and Siri team has undergone major leadership changes. Reportedly, Vision Pro's chief, Mike Rockwell, is looking after the Siri department. It is also rumoured that several engineers from the Vision Pro software group are working on Siri enhancements.

To develop promised Siri features such as on-screen awareness, personal context, and cross-app actions, Apple has developed a new Siri architecture from scratch. This new architecture may revamp how Siri functions, but in a smarter way. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also suggested that the tech giant could introduce this new architecture at the upcoming WWDC 2025 with the iOS 19 update. However, the official rollout is not expected till iOS 19.4 in spring 2026.

Now, the WWDC 2025 is just two weeks away, which means we will be certain if Apple has made any progress on improving Apple Intelligence or Siri.