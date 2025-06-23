iOS 26 adaptive power mode is not for everyone: Know if your iPhone is compatible

Apple has officially announced the iOS 26 update, bringing a redesigned user interface, new experiences, and features. One of the new iOS 26 features that caught our attention was the new adaptive power mode, which will extend the iPhone's battery life by adjusting to several performance matrices. While the feature seems quite useful, the iOS 26 adaptive power mode will be available only to the newer generation models. Therefore, not all iPhones will get this battery-saving mode despite being compatible with the iOS 26 update. Therefore, if you own an iPhone and are wondering if it is getting the adaptive power mode, then here’s a list of all compatible iPhones. Here’s a list of all iPhones supporting the new adaptive power mode with the iOS 26 update.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Also read: Foldable iPhone may launch soon with crease-free display, new hinge tech

How does adaptive power mode work?

With iOS 26, iPhones are expected to get much smarter when it comes to maintaining battery life. While we already have “low power mode”, which reduces the background activity to save battery life. However, iOS 26 is bringing a new “adaptive power mode” that will smartly manage the smartphone’s performance to extend battery life. Apple says, “When your battery usage is higher than usual, iPhone can make small performance adjustments to extend your battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to take a little longer.”

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to come with optional accessories for lasting battery life- Details

Reportedly, this feature uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to smartly manage processor-heavy tasks. Notably, the iOS 26 adaptive power mode is not a default feature, and users are required to activate it from the Settings app.

Compatible iPhones for iOS 26 adaptive power mode

The iOS 26 is compatible with iPhone 11 and newer generation iPhone models. However, the adaptive power mode is coming to iPhones with Apple Intelligence compatibility. Here are all the iPhones getting adaptive power mode:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details

It is also anticipated that the AI-powered adaptive power mode will boost the battery life of Apple’s upcoming ultra-slim smartphone, the iPhone 17 Air. Reportedly, the smartphone will have a small-sized battery due to its slimness, affecting the battery life. Hence, the new battery-saving mode could boost the battery performance of the iPhone. As of now, the iOS 26 update is being tested in beta, and the official rollout is expected in September alongside the iPhone 17 series launch.