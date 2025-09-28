iOS 26 hacks: Small features that can change how you use your iPhone

iOS 26 brings over 200 changes to iPhones, including major updates like the Liquid Glass design. Beyond the headline features, the update also adds smaller tweaks that can make daily tasks easier. Here’s a closer look at some hidden functions that many users may not notice. Check out these hidden iOS 26 features that make messaging, photos, and daily tasks easier.(Apple)

Copy Only Part of a Message

iOS 26 allows users to copy specific parts of a text message instead of the entire conversation. Long-press a message, tap “Select,” and drag to highlight only the text you need, such as a link or address.

Save Recipes and Instructions in Reminders

The new Siri Suggestions in Reminders lets you save recipes or step-by-step instructions. Highlight the text of a recipe, share it to Reminders, and Siri parses the content to create a shopping list or preparation guide. This works with content from the web, Apple News, and other apps.

Set a Default App for Files

You can now choose which app opens a file type by default. Long-press a file in the Files app, tap “Get Info,” and select “Always Open With.” For one-time changes, use the “Open With” option instead.

Create a Custom Ringtone

You can set MP3 or M4A files from the Files app as ringtones. Long-press a file, select Quick Look, share it, and choose “Use as Ringtone.” Files must be under 30 seconds. To delete a ringtone, open Sounds and Haptics in Settings, swipe on the ringtone, and tap delete.

Access Unsent Messages

A new “Drafts” folder in the Messages app shows unsent messages. Tap the three-line icon in the top-right corner to access Filters, where Drafts appear if you have any unfinished texts.

Improved Panoramas

iOS 26 includes improvements for panoramic photos, reducing blur when moving the phone quickly.

Search for Specific Videos

When searching in the Photos app, video thumbnails now highlight the exact frame matching your query. Tapping the thumbnail jumps to that moment in the video.

Camera Alerts for Dirt

iPhone 15 and later models alert you if the rear camera is dirty or smudged, helping maintain photo quality.

Match Icons to Your iPhone Case

You can now tint Home Screen icons to match your Apple MagSafe case. Long-press the Home Screen, select Edit, tap Customize, and choose the Tinted option.

Event Details in Photos

iOS 26 allows you to view details for events like concerts directly in Photos, including top songs and upcoming shows.

Set Callback Reminders

Swipe left on a missed call in the Phone app and tap the clock icon to schedule a reminder. Options include an hour later, tonight, tomorrow, or a custom time.

Keep Audio in Headphones

Prevent audio from switching from AirPods to connected devices by enabling “Keep Audio in Headphones” in Settings → General → AirPlay and Continuity.

Swipe Back Gesture Anywhere

You can now swipe right from anywhere on the screen to return to the previous screen, rather than swiping from the edge.