iOS 27: Here’s what iPhone users might get in the next big upgrade

Apple is preparing its next major iPhone software release, and early reports suggest iOS 27 will focus on core improvements rather than a visual overhaul. The update is expected to build the operating system for future devices, including the company’s first foldable iPhone, while strengthening stability and performance across models. iOS 27 is set to launch with core improvements, foldable iPhone support, and new intelligence tools for users.(Apple)

iOS 27 Launch Timeline

Apple is likely to introduce iOS 27 at its annual developer event in June 2026. The company usually confirms the new software in the first half of June and releases the developer beta soon after the announcement. A public beta in July may allow early users to test features and submit feedback. If Apple follows its standard schedule, the final update is expected to roll out in September 2026.

Reports suggest that Apple’s engineering teams are reviewing the system in detail to remove functions that slow down performance and to fix issues that have built up over recent versions. After several updates with significant design and feature changes, iOS 27 is expected to operate as a stabilising release that prepares the platform for larger upgrades in the coming years.

Support for the Foldable iPhone

Apple is working on its first foldable device, and iOS 27 is expected to include features that help the system adjust to the new form factor. These tools may include enhanced multitasking or options that allow apps to run efficiently on a larger inner display. While the details remain unknown, the update is expected to ensure smooth operation on foldable hardware.

New Itelligence Tools

iOS 27 may also bring new intelligence features. The Health app could include an AI-based assistant that explains health readings in simple language and shows short videos about daily activity or sleep changes. Apple is reportedly working on an advanced search function for its browser that will be able to offer direct answers to users' queries. This could reduce the need for people to use external search tools.

What to Expect

iOS 27 remains under development, and Apple may modify the feature list before its formal launch. Early insights, however, point to an update built around stability, support for new device types, and intelligence tools designed to make everyday tasks easier. These elements outline Apple’s expected direction for the next version of iOS as it prepares for a wider shift in its hardware lineup.