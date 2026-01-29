iPad 11th gen (A16) covers see price drop on Flipkart: Top picks
iPad 11th gen has an immersive 11-inch display, but you will need a case to make the most of it, for protection, stand support, and Apple Pencil storage.
You’ve got the iPad 2025 with the A16 chip, and yes, it’s exciting. But it does not take long to realise that using the iPad as it is is not very practical. You need a cover. One that lets it stand upright for watching content, protects it when placed on surfaces, and keeps scratches at bay. In short, you need a case.
The good news is that Flipkart currently has several cases for the iPad 2025 A16 model, with many seeing notable price drops. We have rounded up the ones that could actually be useful for you - with the right features, including storing the Apple Pencil, allowing it to stand upright, and more. Read on for the details.
1. AGEIS Flip Cover for iPad 2025
The AGEIS flip cover is currently available for ₹498 and has seen a significant price drop from its usual price. It is a flip-style case, which means the display stays protected even when the iPad is inside a bag.
It comes with a dedicated slot for the Apple Pencil. However, once the Apple Pencil is placed inside the case, it will not charge. That said, it still works well as a storage space for the Pencil. The case includes proper cut-outs for the camera, speakers, and the USB-C charging port. It also supports the auto sleep and wake feature when you open or close the flip cover.
2. TGK Transparent Back Cover
If you are looking for something minimal and do not want a flip-style case, TGK offers a transparent back cover for the iPad 2025 with the A16 chip. This case has raised borders to offer basic drop protection while keeping the design simple.
Being transparent, it allows the iPad’s original colour to show through. However, do keep in mind that transparent cases tend to yellow over time, which is something worth considering before buying.
3. MJYK iPad Case
This black flip case from MJYK is currently available for just ₹385 with a heavy discount. It features a cut-out on the back that showcases the Apple logo and has a leather-textured finish.
While it looks premium and feels robust, it is noticeably chunkier than most traditional covers. If that does not bother you, this case offers good protection and can be used at multiple viewing angles, including 100 degrees, 120 degrees, and 140 degrees. It is also available in a brown colour option.
4. Mersal Flip Cover
The Mersal flip cover comes in a brown colourway for the iPad 2025 11-inch model with the A16 chip. It features a leather-like finish and supports multiple viewing angles, including 100 degrees, 70 degrees, and 50 degrees.
It also includes slots for storing cards such as credit cards and uses a magnetic flip to keep the cover securely closed while carrying it in a bag.
