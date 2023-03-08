iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus available in new colour from this date. Details here

Apple's iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, released in September last year, will now be available in an additional colour option: yellow. In an official statement, the company said iPhones 14 and 14 Plus in yellow will go on sale starting March 14, with pre-orders available from March 10.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Archers, Vice President, Worldwide Product Marketing, Apple.

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, their cost, however, remains unchanged. iPhone 14 continues to be priced at Rs 79,900, and iPhone 14 Plus, at ₹89,900.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Features

(1.) The existing colour schemes are Midnight, Starlight, Product Red, Blue and Purple. In yellow, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB storage capacities will be available.

(2.) According to Apple, the two smartphones, which, along with iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, constitute the sixteenth generation of the company's flagship device, are resistant to both water and dust. A Ceramic Shield front cover, ‘tougher than any smartphone glass,’ protects the two devices from common spills and accidents.

(3.) For photography, iPhones 14 and 14 Pro get an advanced dual camera system. A new pro-level Main camera has a large sensor to provide gorgeous photos and videos, while an Ultra Wide camera captures unique perspectives.

(4.) These come powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, which has a 5-core GPUfor faster speeds. The chipset also powers camera features such as Photonic Engine, Action mode and Cinematic mode.

(5.) To minimise impact on the environment, the smartphones have been designed from upcycled plastic bottles. These also include 100% recycled gold, 100% recycled tin, 100% recycled rare earth elements, and 100% recycled tungsten.

