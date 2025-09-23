Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

iPhone 15 at 46999 in Amazon sale: Should you buy it? Best Android mobile alternatives

ByAyushmann Chawla
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 11:47 am IST

iPhone 15 sees massive price cut during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, available at Rs. 46,999. But it a good deal? 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Green View Details checkDetails

₹47,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus 13R | Smarter with OnePlus AI | Lifetime Display Warranty (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Nebula Noir) View Details checkDetails

₹37,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹40,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Google Pixel 9A (Obsidian, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) View Details checkDetails

₹45,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has brought one of the most striking deals of the season, with the Apple iPhone 15 128GB variant now available at Rs. 46,999. This marks a significant price cut compared to its official launch price of Rs. 79,900 in India, making it a tempting option for those looking to upgrade to an iPhone. But is it truly worth your money? Here is a closer look at the offer and whether it is the right time to buy.

Apple iPhone 15 is now available at Rs. 46,999 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, down from its launch price of Rs. 79,900. With additional bank discounts and EMI options, the deal offers strong value, making it an ideal time to upgrade.(Apple)
Apple iPhone 15 is now available at Rs. 46,999 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, down from its launch price of Rs. 79,900. With additional bank discounts and EMI options, the deal offers strong value, making it an ideal time to upgrade.(Apple)

When the iPhone 15 launched in 2023, it was positioned as Apple’s standard flagship with features like the A16 Bionic chip, Dynamic Island, improved camera performance, and better battery life compared to its predecessor. Since then, the price has steadily remained close to Rs. 69,900 across offline and online platforms. This limited-time drop to Rs. 46,999 means buyers can save over Rs. 20,000, which is rare for a relatively recent iPhone model.

The discounted price applies to the 128GB storage variant. Buyers opting for higher storage options like 256GB or 512GB will need to spend more, though those variants may also see some reductions. The offer is further sweetened with bank discounts, cashback, and no-cost EMI options, which can effectively lower the price by a few thousand rupees depending on the card used. It is also worth noting that colour availability could play a role, with popular shades sometimes excluded from the deepest discounts.

That said, buyers should remain cautious. Not every deal on Amazon comes directly from Apple, so checking the seller is crucial. Choosing an “Amazon Fulfilled” or authorised Apple reseller listing ensures warranty coverage and peace of mind. In addition, confirm the return and replacement policy in case the device arrives with any issues.

From a long-term perspective, the iPhone 15 continues to be a solid option in 2025. With Apple’s consistent software support, the phone is expected to receive iOS updates for at least another five years. The A16 Bionic chip still delivers strong performance across gaming, photography, and multitasking, while the cameras remain reliable for both daytime and low-light use. For those not chasing the absolute latest iPhone 16 or iPhone 17 series features, the iPhone 15 strikes a balance of price and performance.

In conclusion, the Rs. 46,999 pricing makes the iPhone 15 one of the best value-for-money Apple deals currently available in India. If you have been holding back due to the steep launch price, this is the right opportunity to buy. Just ensure you purchase from a trusted seller and use bank offers to maximise savings.

iPhone 15 at Rs. 46,999: Best Android mobile alternatives

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

If you are considering the iPhone 15 at around Rs. 46,999, Android manufacturers are also pushing strong value in that price‐band. These phones may give you better hardware in certain areas (display refresh, battery, RAM) while typically not matching Apple’s longer software update or resale value.

Here are the best Android mobile alternatives to the iPhone 15 at 46,999 deal:

OnePlus 13R 5G at 37,999

OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G at 49,999

Vivo V60 5G at 36,999

Google Pixel 9a 5G at 44,999

  • OnePlus 13R 5G: Snappy performance with premium chipset, excellent display. This gives you more RAM & storage, fast charging, often better display specs than what iPhone offers at the same price. If you care about smooth refresh rates or gaming, this is strong.
  • OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G: Great balance of design, camera, and charges quickly. Probably loses a bit in update longevity or resale value vs iPhone, but gives you more flexibility on hardware.
  • Vivo V60 5G: Focused more on camera, design, decent display & battery. If those are priorities, this might be more satisfying.
  • Google Pixel 9a 5G: Cleaner software, likely better camera software/optimisations, good for people who prefer less bloat. Might lose out in raw performance vs some others, but strong user experience.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / iPhone 15 at 46999 in Amazon sale: Should you buy it? Best Android mobile alternatives
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On