iPhone 15 available at just Rs.35299 on Flipkart: Know about the latest offers

Want a premium smartphone but have a limited budget? Then worry not because we have found just the right deal for you on iPhone 15. Apple iPhones are one of the most popular premium models which every smartphone user desires to purchase. However, they come with a huge price tag which not everyone can afford. Therefore, if you have a limited budget but still want a purchase an iPhone model, then Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone and buyers can get it for under Rs.40000. Flipkart is offering a huge exchange deal offer on iPhone 15, check details.(Apple)

While buying the iPhone 15 at a mid-range price may seem surprising since it's a premium model and only one generation older, but with exciting bank and exchange offers, buyers can get it at a reasonable price.

iPhone 15 discount and offers

The Apple iPhone 15 originally retailed for Rs.69900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, after a discount, the smartphone is available at just Rs.58999 on Flipkart, therefore, the e-commerce website is offering a 15% discount on the flagship model.

Now, to further reduce the price, buyers can take advantage of bank and exchange offers which may get them a great deal on iPhone 15. Based on Flipkart’s listing, buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 6 and 9-month tenure. This reduces the price of the iPhone 15 to Rs.57999.

With an exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs.56850 off on iPhone 15, however, the old smartphone should be in good working condition and it should not have any physical damage since it can affect the exchange value. Now, for instance, if you own an iPhone 12 model in flawless condition, then you can retain Rs.22700 as the exchange value according to Flipkart. Therefore, the final price for the iPhone 15 will significantly come to just Rs.35299.

Why you should buy iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 model was launched with several upgrades over its predecessor. The smartphone was introduced with new colour options, powerful camera features, and a new chipset. The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, offering seamless performance. It features a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. iPhone 15 also replaced the lighting charging port with a USB-C port, offering standard charging options to iPhone users.