Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

iPhone 15 now available for 58,424 on Amazon: Check out how to grab this deal

ByShaurya Sharma
Feb 18, 2025 03:34 PM IST

Here's how to the get the iPhone 15 for the best possible deal on Amazon. 

If you're in the market for a new iPhone but don't want to splurge on the iPhone 16 and spend around 70,000-80,000, the iPhone 15 remains a great option. While the iPhone 15 is certainly over a year and a half old at this point, it still holds its own. Now, thanks to a discounted price on Amazon, you can get the 128GB model for around 58,000, making it a decent deal to consider, especially if you're not interested in the latest Apple Intelligence features that the iPhone 16 brings. To know more about how this deal works, read on.

iPhone 15 has been discounted again.(Apple)
iPhone 15 has been discounted again.(Apple)

Also Read: iPhone SE 4, new MacBook Air, iPads, and more products to launch tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

iPhone 15 for around 58,000 – How this works

Currently, the iPhone 15 128GB model is retailing for 61,499 in the blue colourway. Other colourways are available as well, but the prices are a bit higher.

Now, on top of this, if you choose to pay using an Amazon ICICI Bank credit card, you will get a 5% cashback. If you are a Prime member, this amount is 3,075. This brings down the net effective price to 58,424. This is just a few thousand rupees more than what the iPhone 15 cost during last year's Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. So, if you missed out on buying the iPhone 15 then, now could be the time to do so.

Also Read: Vivo X200 Ultra and X200S with 35mm camera to launch in mid-April: Check expected features, specs and more

Who should buy the iPhone 15?

Well, right off the bat, let us tell you that if you're not interested in the iPhone 16's Apple Intelligence, the Camera Control button, or the Action Button, the iPhone 15 will continue to serve you for years to come. Not only is the camera experience similar, but the performance in everyday usage will remain more or less the same, despite the Apple A16 chipset. Also, the iPhone 15 has the Dynamic Island, the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 16, and mostly features the same design, barring the camera module placement. So, if you want an iPhone that does the basics right and will serve you for years to come with a USB-C port like all modern iPhones, the iPhone 15 is a no-brainer choice, even in 2025.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On