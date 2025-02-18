iPhone 15 now available for 58,424 on Amazon: Check out how to grab this deal

If you're in the market for a new iPhone but don't want to splurge on the iPhone 16 and spend around ₹70,000-80,000, the iPhone 15 remains a great option. While the iPhone 15 is certainly over a year and a half old at this point, it still holds its own. Now, thanks to a discounted price on Amazon, you can get the 128GB model for around ₹58,000, making it a decent deal to consider, especially if you're not interested in the latest Apple Intelligence features that the iPhone 16 brings. To know more about how this deal works, read on. iPhone 15 has been discounted again.(Apple)

iPhone 15 for around ₹ 58,000 – How this works

Currently, the iPhone 15 128GB model is retailing for ₹61,499 in the blue colourway. Other colourways are available as well, but the prices are a bit higher.

Now, on top of this, if you choose to pay using an Amazon ICICI Bank credit card, you will get a 5% cashback. If you are a Prime member, this amount is ₹3,075. This brings down the net effective price to ₹58,424. This is just a few thousand rupees more than what the iPhone 15 cost during last year's Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. So, if you missed out on buying the iPhone 15 then, now could be the time to do so.

Who should buy the iPhone 15?

Well, right off the bat, let us tell you that if you're not interested in the iPhone 16's Apple Intelligence, the Camera Control button, or the Action Button, the iPhone 15 will continue to serve you for years to come. Not only is the camera experience similar, but the performance in everyday usage will remain more or less the same, despite the Apple A16 chipset. Also, the iPhone 15 has the Dynamic Island, the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 16, and mostly features the same design, barring the camera module placement. So, if you want an iPhone that does the basics right and will serve you for years to come with a USB-C port like all modern iPhones, the iPhone 15 is a no-brainer choice, even in 2025.