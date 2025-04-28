iPhone 16 Flipkart Snap contest: How to win this giveaway

Flipkart has rolled out an exciting opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to win the latest iPhone 16 as part of their exclusive Snap Contest. In addition to the grand prize of the iPhone 16, the contest also includes gift vouchers worth Rs. 2,000. Here’s how you can participate and seize the chance to get a new iPhone or other exciting prizes. Here's how you can get a chance to win an iPhone 16 with Flipkart's 'Snap Contest' offers during the IPL 2025.(Bloomberg)

How to Enter the iPhone 16 Snap Contest on Flipkart

The iPhone 16 will be available for a special discounted price, and Flipkart will unveil this offer during the IPL matches. To stand a chance to win, participants must quickly capture the price reveal and share it on social media. Follow these simple steps to enter:

Visit the Flipkart Mobiles Page: Start by clicking the 'Mobiles' section on the Flipkart homepage. The special offer will be unveiled during a strategic timeout in each IPL match. Catch the Price Reveals: The first reveal will happen during the MI vs LSG match at 3:30 PM, followed by the second reveal during the DC vs RCB match at 7:30 PM.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro with 50MP camera launched globally; India launch imminent

Capture the Price: Once the iPhone 16 price is revealed, take a screenshot promptly. The price details will be available on the Flipkart app. Share the Screenshot: Post the screenshot on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), or Facebook. Be sure to tag @Flipkart and use the hashtag #CrazyiPhone16FlipkartOffer in your post. Submit Your Entry: Finally, send the screenshot of your social media post to [email protected].

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date, pre-order, sale, and more tipped- Details

Prizes for Contest Participants

Top 10 Winners: The first ten participants to submit their entries will receive an iPhone 16. The specific variant of the iPhone 16 has not been disclosed.

The first ten participants to submit their entries will receive an iPhone 16. The specific variant of the iPhone 16 has not been disclosed. Next 100 Winners: The next 100 winners will receive Flipkart gift vouchers worth Rs. 2,000 each.

The next 100 winners will receive Flipkart gift vouchers worth Rs. 2,000 each. Next 500 Winners: The following 500 winners will win Flipkart gift vouchers worth Rs. 1,000 each.

Also read: AirTag 2: Apple might launch the upgraded tracker by early summer 2025

iPhone 16: Key Features

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, making it ideal for outdoor use. The device runs on the A18 Bionic chipset, which ensures powerful performance for both daily tasks and advanced Apple Intelligence features. The device is powered by a 4,200mAh battery, which offers up to 30 hours of video playback on a single charge, claims the company.

For photography, the iPhone 16 features a 48MP Fusion main camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with macro capabilities and autofocus. It also includes a 12MP front-facing camera with Night mode, 4K video recording, and Dolby Vision HDR. The device is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance and supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C with USB 3.2 for faster data transfer.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to get 12GB RAM upgrade: Know what’s coming

Why You Should Participate?

This contest presents a great chance for anyone looking to upgrade to the iPhone 16, either for free or at a significant discount. Simply follow the contest steps and take part during the IPL matches. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab one of the latest iPhones or win other exciting rewards. Make sure to check Flipkart’s page for all the details and stay tuned for the price reveals during the IPL matches.