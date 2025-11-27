iPhone 16 price drop during Amazon Black Friday sale- Check deals and offers

As Black Friday deals have gone live on several e-commerce platforms, Amazon’s sale will commence tomorrow. However, the early deals on the platform are live, and the iPhone 16 is available at an irresistible price. Therefore, if you are planning a smartphone upgrade, then now is the time, as several flagship models, including the OnePlus 15, iPhone 16, and others, will be available at huge discounted prices. Here’s how you can get the iPhone 16 at a reasonable price during the Amazon Black Friday Sale. Amazon is providing a huge discount on the iPhone 16. Check out the latest deals and offers.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 price drop on Amazon

The Apple iPhone 16 is listed for Rs. 79,900 on Amazon for the 128GB storage variant. However, as part of the early Black Friday deal, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 66,900, giving buyers a 16% discount on a flagship-grade smartphone. In addition to the sale discount, buyers can also avail further discounts via bank and exchange offers.

As per the Amazon listing, buyers can get a flat Rs. 4000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 41940. Buyers can also grab the same discount using ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Why you should buy the iPhone 16?

The Apple iPhone 16 comes with some attractive and promising features that will last users for years. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED display that offers a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM, allowing the smartphone to support Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it sports a 12MP selfie shooter that captures detailed images with natural tones.