iPhone 16 price dropped on Flipkart: Here’s how to get it under Rs. 60,000

Apple recently announced the iPhone 17 series with significant upgrades over its predecessor. From a new processor, display, to a refined in-house 5G modem, the iPhone 17 models have many things to offer in the flagship segment. However, if you want a similar experience but do not want to spend around Rs. 83000 for the new generation model, the iPhone 16 model could be the right choice. Currently, Flipkart is offering a great deal on the iPhone 16, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price just after the iPhone 17 launch. Therefore, check out the latest iPhone 16 deal and how buyers can benefit from bank and exchange offers. Check out the discount price of the iPhone 16 available on Flipkart, and get the best deal with bank and exchange offers.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 price drop: Flipkart deals and discounts

The iPhone 16 model currently retails for Rs. 69,900 for the base 128GB variant. However, on Flipkart, the smartphone is available at just Rs. 62,999, giving buyers a 10% discount. In addition to the discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

As per Flipkart’s listing, buyers can get Rs. 3159 off using the Flipkart Axis card with EMI transactions. With the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs. 60,200 off on the iPhone 16. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions. Hence, with the write bank card and exchange offer, you can get the iPhone 16 at under Rs. 60,000.

Why you should buy the iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. It also supports Apple Intelligence features and supports the new iOS 26 update. The iPhone 16 features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera. The smartphone has already proven to be a powerful contender, and its the best time to get it at a reasonable price.